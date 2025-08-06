“No one is ready for that”: Calvin Harris praised for normalizing childbirth in shocking new Instagram post—while completely horrifying others

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris welcomes the birth of his child, showing pictures from his wife’s home birth. However, the post garners mixed reactions on social media.

What did Calvin Harris post about the birth on Instagram?

Harris and Vick Hope welcomed a baby boy at home on July 20. In an Instagram post, Harris is seen holding the newborn on the couch in the first photo.

He captions the post, “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

In subsequent pictures, his wife labors in a blow-up pool in the living room, eventually holding their son after giving birth.

However, the last three photos showing the placenta as a whole, then cut up into chunks to be dehydrated, and finally ground into powder in supplement capsules, caused split reactions by fans.

Some parents opt to save the placenta and turn the organ into supplements, which research suggests may have health benefits for the mother as she recovers from childbirth.

What did fans think of the placenta pics?

Soon after posting, fans of the artist post their shocked reactions to the placenta picture on X. “Do NOT checked Calvin Harris instagram,” a mega-viral post on X warns.

“Whatever you do today. Do not go onto Calvin Harris’s latest instagram post, especially the 4th picture. No one is ready for that,” another writes.

“Calvin Harris casually posting his wife’s guts on instagram,” another remarks.

A fourth post shares a clip of Steve Harvey shouting the word “placenta” on Family Feud, captioning it, “Calvin Harris immediately upon his wife giving birth.”

Calvin Harris Immediately upon his wife giving birth. https://t.co/3gfw0xRzWS pic.twitter.com/ImAUbFygBk — “Saturday” evëry Saturday (@TOPSaturdayz) August 5, 2025

An honest portrayal of birth

However, other fans are praising Harris for “normalizing” birth in his Instagram post.

“How it feels to not care that Calvin Harris posted one photo of his baby’s placenta in a wholesome, cute post congratulating and admiring his wife,” one X user writes.

how it feels to not care that calvin harris posted one photo of his babies placenta in a wholesome cute post congratulating and admiring his wife pic.twitter.com/xez0PNoHvT — han 🧚‍♂️🌱🌷 (@forrrestgreen) August 5, 2025

“Love to see the placenta!! Amazing, we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!” an Instagram commenter says.

ppl are tweaking because calvin harris posted about his partner giving birth at home and them using the placenta… do yall actually want men who love and worship the power of women or no? pic.twitter.com/2AwF1l6TcI — Melody Mars | NYC (@MelodyMars_) August 5, 2025

“Congratulations! Thank you for normalising home birth (and placentas!) with these beautiful pictures. What a dream,” a third comments.

the calvin harris post wasn’t that bad tbh pic.twitter.com/3G3N8GtdsN — ✧.* (@shakethissoon) August 6, 2025

Meanwhile, over on Calvin’s Instagram, the majority of comments appear to be coming straight from the viral discourse on X:

