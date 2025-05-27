Is it art or aliens? Buga, Colombia “UFO sphere” draws conspiracy theories

A strange metallic sphere discovered in Buga, Colombia, on March 2, 2025, has triggered viral speculation about UFOs and alien tech.

In early March, a shiny metal object was seen flying over Buga, Colombia. Days later, locals found it grounded nearby. Scientists began examining it soon after, but the internet, especially TikTok, had already latched onto it.

Videos of the sphere flooded TikTok, where users speculated everything from alien probes to secret government tech. Some pointed to the intricate, detailed symbols etched on the sphere as evidence of an extraterrestrial message, while others questioned its origins and what its presence could mean.

Scientists weighed in, but theories persisted

Despite the online frenzy, researchers have approached the discovery with cautious curiosity. Jose Luis Velazquez, a member of the team studying the object, said the sphere showed no visible seams or welds. “It is a very rare piece,” he explained. “I’ve never seen a piece like this.”

X-ray scans revealed that the sphere contained three layers of metal and nine “microspheres” inside. This structure only deepened the mystery of the metal object for many online. Nevertheless, not all experts are convinced of alien involvement.

Julia Mossbridge, a physicist at the University of San Diego, told Fox News the object likely has a more down-to-earth origin. “It looks to me like a really cool art project,” she said. Mossbridge stressed the need for methodical analysis before labeling anything a UFO.

“Before you decide something’s anomalous or a UFO, bring the object to a group like the Galileo Project,” she suggested, referencing a Harvard-led initiative dedicated to studying unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The Buga, Colombia, “UFO sphere” draws out conspiracy theorists

Although the sphere has attracted global attention, including conspiracy theories online, scientists are urging people to wait for credible analysis. Still, Mossbridge acknowledged that public curiosity has value. “The natural human response to the unknown is fear,” she said, but added, “what keeps us safe is the willingness to understand and explore what is really going on—and to react appropriately to what we discover.”

According to the team studying the sphere, the AI-generated translation of the symbols on the Buga sphere read, “The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness—individual consciousness.”

TikTok, meanwhile, remains less patient. Hashtags like #BugaSphere and #ColombiaUFO have racked up millions of views. Many creators ignored expert opinions, instead fueling speculation with dramatic voiceovers and ominous music.

While the Pentagon’s recent report stated that no UFO sightings had confirmed alien origins, it didn’t stop the internet from drawing its own conclusions. Mossbridge pointed out that “We’re learning that we don’t understand what’s in our skies or our waters.” That uncertainty, and the human impulse to fill in the blanks, might be what keeps the mystery sphere at the center of online attention.

