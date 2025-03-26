‘I’m being gaslit by an entire country’: Our friends across the pond are taking the piss with the ‘British tea time alarm’ TikTok trend

From sarcasm to self-deprecation to deadpan delivery: the British are known for their sense of humor (apologies, humour). Now, a new TikTok trend is proving that the UK’s reputation for comedy is still strong. British users are jokingly sharing situations where they’ve been caught without tea during the “British tea time alarm,” a fictional nationwide alarm that goes off at teatime.

During the alarm, it is mandatory for British people to drink a cup of tea. These TikTok videos have caused confusion, humorous responses, and awe at the commitment of the British people towards this absurdist trend.

What is the British tea time alarm trend?

The “British tea time alarm” trend began in mid-March. In it, British users either filming themselves caught and panicking during the alarm without tea, or explaining the alarm itself.

Explanations vary on the “rules” of this fictional alarm. The trend’s general mythology is that the British government rings a loud, blaring alarm every day at around 2:45 (teatime). At this point, every person in the United Kingdom stops what they’re doing and drinks a cup of tea.

If someone is caught during the alarm and isn’t able to immediately drink tea, they are fined by the British government. They could even be jailed. “We pretty much need to bring tea supplies with us everywhere we go,” said TikTok user @tnyastnt in a deadpan explanation of the fake phenomena. “It’s basically just a culture or respect thing.”

As the joke gained virality, it was picked up by This Morning, a British talk show, football enthusiasts, and more. It even inspired multiple posts on the British government’s TikTok account, with one video garnering nearly five million views.

What does the British tea time alarm mean?

The British tea time alarm is, at its core, a joke. But it is also a comment on British humor and culture, showcasing the Brits’ penchant for absurdism and cultural self-deprecation. A playful spin on British rigidity, rules, and customs, the alarm is meant to poke fun at British culture. It’s also meant to roasting other countries’ ignorance about British tradition.

‘I’m getting gaslit by an entire country’

Because of these British accounts’ commitment to the joke, some users (mostly Americans) were confused about the alarm’s validity. But it’s doubtful that the majority of Americans (and other countries’ users) believe it is real. Based on many response videos, it is highly likely that Americans are also playing into the joke.

Another popular reaction to the tea alarm is both confusion and frustration at the commitment of British TikTok users to perpetuate the idea of the alarm. “Idk how they coordinated it,” read one comment. “Why’d the whole country just decide to collectively make us think this is real,” another comment read. Still another comment read, simply, “I am getting gaslit by an entire country.”

True to their reputation, British people love perpetuating the British tea alarm trend, to the respect, frustration and entertainment of the rest of the world.

