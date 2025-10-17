“Crossing boundaries at my wedding”: Bride’s father wears MAGA hat during wedding speech against her wishes

A woman went viral on TikTok after showing viewers how her “narcissistic MAGA father” tried to steal the spotlight at her wedding.

Courtney Raspor (@courtneyraspor), a stay-at-home mother of three and home daycare owner, shared the clip, noting that the incident wasn’t new—it was something she had recently revisited.

“Late night finds, but it’s just my narcissistic MAGA father crossing boundaries at my wedding,” she wrote in the text overlay. As of Friday, the video highlighting her father’s antics had racked up more than 1.2 million views, drawing reactions from viewers curious about just how her dad crossed boundaries.

What happened?

The clip gives a glimpse of Raspor’s father as he prepares to make a speech. He had promised his daughter he wouldn’t mention politics, but found a cheeky—and controversial—way to push the envelope.

“I made a promise not to say anything about politics, and being the man of my word I am, I’m not going to say anything about politics,” he says in the video, before pulling a “Make America Great Again” hat from his suit pocket and placing it on his head. Laughter and cheers follow, though the video cuts off shortly after.

Other clips on Raspor’s account suggest a more complicated relationship. In one, she shared a long email exchange in which her father accused her of having “a sense of entitlement.”

Another video showed that his speech didn’t improve after the hat came out—it only grew more awkward, leaving viewers cringing along with her.

How politics are dividing some families

As Raspor’s videos and other evidence show, politics is splitting families in ways that feel personal. A disagreement over a vote or a policy can quickly turn into tension at the dinner table.

For some, a relative on the opposite side of an issue doesn’t just hold a different opinion—they feel like a stranger in their own home. Issues like abortion, immigration, and LGBTQ+ rights have become lightning rods, and even small talk can spark arguments.

Social media and nonstop news only make it worse. Younger relatives scroll feeds full of outrage while older family members rely on cable or newspapers, creating bubbles of information that barely overlap. That difference in perspective can make every political conversation feel like a minefield.

The fallout shows up in all kinds of ways. Some families skip holidays together. A few have even cut ties completely, including Raspor. Research after the 2016 election found families with differing political views spent less time together and experienced more stress and tension.

Viewers urge woman to cut ties with MAGA-supporting dad

Commenters watching Raspor’s video were just as shocked as the bride, who found her father had turned her wedding into a political moment, especially given their clashing views.

One person weighed in, stating, “He chose the orange man over his own daughter’s desire on her wedding day. No contact, plain and simple.’”

Another commenter agreed bluntly, saying, “Immediate no contact.”

Several users called out the father for putting himself above his daughter’s special day.

“Way to make one of the most important events in your child’s life about you,” one wrote, while another added, “At your WEDDING??!??!? Hell no.”

Some shared personal stories of parents with opposing political views hijacking major life events.

“My dad said, ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ in his speech, knowing it would upset me,” one woman recalled.

Another added, “My MAGA uncle came to visit my progressive mom while she was in hospice and wore a deeply offensive anti-abortion shirt and a MAGA hat. It didn’t occur to him how upset that might make her. They are only capable of thinking about themselves.”

A third chimed in, “My father called me his ‘liberal-thinking daughter’ in his speech at my wedding 20 years ago, as if that were some sort of burn.”

Many commenters said that if it had been their own father, they wouldn’t have hesitated to cut him off entirely.

“I would be fatherless,” one wrote.

Another joked, “Andddddddd no contact.”

“I would’ve started booing,” added a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raspor via TikTok.

