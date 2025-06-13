“Love seeing women in male-dominated fields!”: Internet praises Brenda Song after ex Trace Cyrus alleges she lied about being terminally ill, stole thousands from him

Singer and son of Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, accuses his ex, former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song, of faking illness as he responds to criticism on social media. However, the internet isn’t buying it.

Why is Trace Cyrus accusing Brenda Song of faking illness?

Cyrus’s accusations against Song come after a fan insulted the singer in the comments of a post on his Instagram account. They wrote, “Ahhhh now we know why Brenda left. Good riddance.”

In a paragraph responding to the comment, Cyrus says that Song stole thousands of dollars from him, “faked multiple pregnancies,” and pretended to have illnesses like breast and brain cancer. He also accuses her of faking an abortion with “fake blood.”

“Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was a great loving person and someone did me wrong for no reason,” he wrote, per a screenshot shared by Page Six.

He continued his rant on his Instagram story, where he said he “ripped off” the bandage on Song’s head after she told him she had brain surgery. He said there was no sign of surgery under the bandage.

Cyrus also admitted to cheating on the actress, claiming that men can cheat without having an “emotional connection.” He claimed it’s worse when women cheat in “retaliation.”

“Once a woman cheats, the relationship is done forever. Respect is lost,” he wrote.

How are fans responding to the accusations?

Fans on social media weren’t buying Cyrus’s accusations towards Song.

“So you’re saying you assaulted her after she just got out of brain surgery,” an X user asked.

“Don’t care and even if she did it i support women rights and wrongs,” another said.

“Love seeing women in male dominated fields!!! yesss conwoman!!!!!” a third joked.

“The way my heart fell to my chest thinking Brenda was over just to read the whole thing and realize the guy is [expletive] crazy,” a fourth wrote.

As far as Cyrus’ further comments on the situation, he shared this video directed at the press on Instagram:

