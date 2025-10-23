13 incredible and absurd brand collaborations with Crocs

This month marks a very special occasion, and we don’t just mean pumpkin picking, trick or treating, or dressing up like the Ibiza final boss.

It’s officially Croctober—a legitimate (yes, I checked) month celebrating all things Crocs, where the popular shoe brand offers deals, discounts, and limited product drops for Croc fans worldwide. And this year, they’ve gone bigger than ever before.

In honor of Croctober, I’m going to take a look at some of Croc’s most incredible and absurd brand collabs past and present—from collaborations with high fashion designers, to TV and film characters, and even things straight out of your refrigerator…

1. Twilight

Crocs

Hold on tight, spider monkey, these Crocs will intoxicate you with their very presence. With the days getting shorter and the sky looking decidedly more blue-hued, it’s about the right time for everyone’s annual rewatch of the Twilight Saga. Just as well, Crocs is dropping this brand new collab for you to wear while you watch.



For those of you still undecided on Team Edward or Team Jacob, don’t worry, there’s a shoe for each guy. You can also adorn your Crocs with Twilight-themed Jibbitz, expressing your loyalty for either side (as well as Team Charlie and Team Carlisle). There’s even a Jibbit paying homage to the film’s famous baseball scene, and of course, the shoes themselves are bathed in the iconic blue filter.

2. Boots with the fur

Crocs via @FatKidDeals/X

Shawty had them apple bottom jeans, Crocs with the fur…is how the song should have gone, obviously. Now T-Pain and Crocs are teaming up to make that a reality.



The new boots, out on Oct. 23, will be Crocs’ tallest yet, measuring in at 35.4 inches and “wrapped in a plush, vegan, leopard-print fur and adorned with 17 Jibbitz charms, chains and embellishments embodying self-expression.” Perfect to get the whole club looking at you, for just $159.99.

3. M&Ms

Crocs via USAToday

Another new collab for this year is these M&M Crocs, complete with individual M&M Jibbitz that look good enough to eat. These shoes are the latest in a line of sweet treat Croc collaborations, which have also included Krispy Kremes and Dunkin’ Donuts.

4. Justin Bieber

Crocs

T-Pain isn’t the only artist to team up with Crocs—Justin Bieber has also released a shoe with his brand Drew House in this sold-out collab. The clogs come in a soft lavender color, and you can adorn them with Jibbitz featuring Drew House characters. Each pair also includes a pair of Drew House songs to wear alongside.

5. Wicked

Image via Crocs

Image via Crocs

Wicked mania was everywhere last year, with everything from Wicked board games to sparkly pink and green drinks. Crocs also got in on the action, releasing this official collaboration so you can Dance Through Life (or to the cinema) to see Wicked: For Good later this year.

You can choose from either a green Elphaba clog or a pink, heeled Glinda one, and the amount of Defying Gravity Jibbitz you can add is…unlimited.

6. KFC

Image via Crocs

You could say this next collab is, umm, toe licking good 🤢. Back in 2020, Crocs teamed up with KFC to release one of their most bizarre mashups yet in the form of these Kentucky Fried Crocs.

Not only did the shoes feature a fried chicken pattern and texture on the front, but they also came with chicken drumstick Jibbitz that were actually chicken-scented.

7. SpongeBob

Image via Crocs

Mom thinks I’m doing chores, instead I’m distracted by the Croc…

If you’re a fan of online culture and the color yellow then you’ll want to check out these SpongeBob Crocs. They come with SpongeBob’s arms attached, as well as his iconic outfit, and you can add Jibbitz featuring some of the show’s finest memes, such as mOcKiNg SpOnGeBoB, as well as Gary and Patrick.

8. Hidden Valley Ranch



Crocs via People

If you thought Crocs’ fried chicken collab was pretty tasteless, then how about something to dip it in? This Croc collab with refrigerator staple Hidden Valley and streetwear brand, The Hundreds, takes the beloved Ranch dressing you know and love and turns it into a shoe that will truly give your outfit drip.

9. Balenciaga

Crocs via Harper’s Bazaar

For those of you who fancy something a little classier than fast food (and fast fashion), luxury fashion house Balenciaga has collaborated with Crocs on a number of occasions.



From platform Crocs adorned with metal studs, to high top boots, the brand at one point even released a high-heeled stiletto Croc. It retailed for an eye-watering $625 and was named Balenciaga’s ugliest but most comfortable shoe.

10. Lightning McQueen

Image via Crocs

These Crocs are faster than fast, quicker than quick! These Crocs, are speed.



As well as Lightning McQueen, Crocs Cars collab also includes other characters for kids including Mater, as well as a range of car Jibbitz.

11. Post Malone

Image via Crocs

Another artist to join Justin Bieber and T-Pain in collaborating with Crocs is Post Malone. The singer actually designed two separate pairs of Crocs, with the first being shoes covered in a baby devil face, and the second a yellow barbed wire pair.



The sold-out, barbed wire Crocs feature the words “POSTY C ™ “ on the side, and also could be bought with a variety of Jibbitz, including Post Malone’s logo.

12. Busch Light

Crics via Shop Beer Gear

If your dream day is lounging in your Crocs and cracking open a cold one then this Crocs collab with Busch Light is for you.



In one of the brand’s most refreshing collaborations yet, Crocs paired with the legendary lager to release this multi-tool shoe, featuring a built-in bottle opener, flashlight, and koozie. So that no matter where you are, you can enjoy a cold beer in comfort.

13. Taco Bell

Image via Crocs

Live Mas in these smooth purple Taco Bell Croc sliders. You’ll have a Baja blast!!!!

