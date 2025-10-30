“Gen Z doesn’t do filters”: Worker’s honest breakup leave request has bosses and boomers divided

A boss is sharing the surprisingly unfiltered request for leave he recently received from a Gen Z employee, and it’s sparking debate about workplace expectations.

Jasveer Singh, the co-founder and CEO of Knot.dating, an “AI matchmaker” service based out of India, posted a screenshot of an email he received from an unnamed employee earlier this week, calling it “the most honest leave application.”

“Hello Sir, I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work,” the email reads. “I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take a leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025

Singh was clearly in favor of the employee’s approach, as he joked that “Gen Z doesn’t do filters!” and confirmed to several questioners that he immediately approved the worker’s request “without any questions.”

But people responding to his post were much more divided.

“If that’s immediately approved then maybe that person isn’t even critical to the operations,” one pictureless X account replied. “This might seem nice and emotional heartwarming but realistically this should be worrying as that person is either easily replaceable or if there’s a downsizing he might be one of the first ones to be let go.”

Another snarked, “Oh, an 11-day breakup leave? Next, we’ll ask for time off because my cat ghosted me! Jasveer, you’re too nice add a ‘cry-in’ package to Knot Dating!”

Still others suggested that work is a good distraction during a break-up. While that may be true for a number of people, it seems obvious that wasn’t the case for this particular employee, who appeared to have tried to continue working but found himself unable to concentrate. But some internet strangers felt as though he should have been forced to come in anyway, allegedly for his own good.

“From my point of view, you should not have approved the leave and encouraged him to come to office, you would have encouraged him to come to office and meet fellow colleagues, this time loneliness will not be better for him,” @vinitshoi wrote.

“Maybe i would have been able to cheer him up as your office is still your second home.”

As much as some bosses would probably love to make their employees live at the office, the idea that work is a “second home” is not one everyone shares—especially in younger generations that have learned not to give everything to corporations.

“Honestly this is refreshing to read. The toll a breakup takes on a person is underrated. It’s pretty difficult to go to work when your mind is in doldrums and there is persistent heartache,” wrote @tamasa_patra, while @SarcastixStree simply suggested, “Normalize office leaves for break up.”

“Unpopular opinion: you do not have to indicate WHY you’re taking your annual leave,” @enyonvm chimed in. “It’s yours to do with as you please, and you don’t need to explain yourself.”

As some folks pointed out, part of the reason the employee felt comfortable divulging this particular need for leave is that Singh runs a matchmaking company.

“It’s actually very believable and entirely on-brand,” one person replied.

