Soccer cleats are the new sandals, says Gen Z. Welcome to “Boots Only Summer”

Soccer fashion has been trending in a big way the last few years, but Gen Z just took it to the next level by wearing actual soccer cleats on the street. The “Boots Only Summer Challenge” is the latest viral aesthetic to sweep TikTok, where creators are ditching sneakers and sandals in favor of studded soccer cleats.

The absurdity is, of course, part of the appeal; soccer cleats are loud and deeply impractical on concrete. Still, brands are hurrying to keep up with the offbeat moment, particularly as celebrities start participating in the fashion trend.

TikTok takes charge of the Boots Only Summer Challenge

Last summer, soccer shirts were everywhere. From indie bands like Fontaines D.C. to unexpected brands like Beigel Bake, everyone dropped a soccer-inspired shirt. Shorts followed suit this year, with oversized jerseys and three-stripe Adidas shorts defining East London’s unofficial summer uniform.

But in true TikTok fashion, just when it seemed like the trend had peaked, it pushed even further. Enter #BootsOnlySummer, the viral style moment where creators ditch running shoes and sandals for full-on soccer boots, studs and all.

The “Boots Only Summer Challenge” exploded on TikTok with over 23 million posts. The audio most frequently associated with the trend is a clip from rapper Loski’s track “Uptown.” One standout moment came from American actor Noah Beck, according to The Standard, who sported silver and neon orange boots in a parking lot. His May 2, 2025, TikTok video earned 1.7 million views and over 178.9K likes.

Singer Rosalía brought the trend to New York City, pairing New Balance cleats with a slogan tee reading, “Protect Me From What I Want” and a white skirt on her way to the Met Gala.

Despite the discomfort of wearing cleats off-field, Gen Z seems to love the absurdity. They’ve leaned into the sound of studs clacking on pavement and the impracticality of their footwear, all for the content. After all, what’s a little foot pain in the name of fashion?

Brands are scrambling to keep up with soccer cleats as a fashion trend

Traditional bootmakers, however, aren’t thrilled. Soccer cleat manufacturer UnoZero warned that using cleats off-pitch is “a terrible idea,” noting that it could damage studs and compromise performance.

“The studs on the bottom of your boots provide traction on grass or turf, not on asphalt, concrete, or other hard surfaces. When you take them out of their element, you risk damaging the studs, which affects their performance and longevity […] Damaged studs not only reduce grip, but they can also make your boots uncomfortable, potentially causing blisters or poor fit.”

Still, brands are adapting. Adidas announced the FP50 Adiframe, which is a soccer cleat with a removable sole, set to come out in 2026.

Designers offer safer alternatives

Forward-thinking designers had already begun exploring the soccer-aesthetic-meets-streetwear space. Martine Rose’s Nike Shox MR4, released in 2022, featured a raised heel reminiscent of studs and made headlines when the U.S. women’s national team wore them to the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, soccer-inspired running shoes like the Adidas Speedcat, Grace Wales Bonner’s Adidas Samba collab, and the Adidas Taekwondo shoe are giving fans the vibe without the bruised arches.

