‘Most emotionally immature age bracket I deal with’: Millennial exposes ‘Boomer panic’ after witnessing older folks’ failure stay calm when they’re upset

‘From conversations with my mother, they weren’t allowed to make mistakes and were harshly punished if they did.’

Two panel image. On the left, an elderly man looks off to the right while biting his nails. On the right, a cutout of a man talking to the camera is overlayed over a video of a women speaking to the camera in the front seat of her car. A text overlay reads 'boomer panic.'

In a since-deleted video, TikToker @myexistentialdread used the term “Boomer panic” to describe interactions with older people during minor inconveniences. 

What is Boomer panic?

According to the OP, Boomer panic is “when you are in an interaction with anyone who’s a Boomer, and… anytime something is going slightly frustrating or like, south, they immediately resort to that, like, screaming and screeching and like, the panic.”

She recounts an experience at a Lowe’s self-checkout, where an older cashier became distressed over a missing price tag on a dowel. 

“I had a dowel that didn’t have a price tag on it, whatever, so I ran back and took a photo of the price tag. And as I was walking back towards her, I was holding up my phone… because I had multiple dowels and that was the one that didn’t have the price tag on it.”

“And she looks at me and she goes, ‘I don’t know which one that is,’ and she starts like, panicking.”

She describes the employee’s reaction as “screechy, panicking for no reason.” This incident led the TikToker to observe that such overreactions are prevalent among Baby Boomers.

“I’m not upset, I’m just trying to work with her. I’m not mad, I’m the one that brought a dowel that didn’t have a price tag on it.”

Reactions to the concept of ‘Boomer panic’

The video garnered significant attention, amassing around 900K views before its removal. Over 11K comments flooded in, with many users resonating with the concept of “Boomer panic.” 

One TikToker noted, “The toddler-like panic from lack of emotional regulation is one thing. The amnesia they seem to develop as soon they down-regulate and act like they didn’t just have a meltdown is what always knocks me out.” 

Another person has suggested that such reactions might stem from their upbringing. “From conversations with my mother, they weren’t allowed to make mistakes and were harshly punished if they did.” The TikToker responded, “A lot of people mentioned this, and it breaks my heart. I think you’re right.”

The story has been shared on Instagram, where comments about the topic are similar.

Do Boomers struggle with emotional disregulation?

While these accounts are anecdotal, they highlight a perceived pattern in emotional responses among elder adults. Scientific research indicates that certain cognitive abilities decline with age. A study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) finds that normal aging is associated with declines in processing speed and memory. These changes may contribute to heightened emotional responses in challenging situations.

Additionally, the way people are raised changes from generation to generation. Millennials and Gen Z have been taught to be in tune with their emotions. Meanwhile, Boomers were typically punished for minor inconveniences and taught to bottle up emotions. As one commenter pointed out, strict upbringings may have discouraged emotional expression, leading to intensified reactions in later life.

Understanding these cognitive shifts is crucial for fostering empathy across generations. Recognizing that older adults might process emotions differently due to both neurological changes and generational upbringing can help to bridge communication gaps.

