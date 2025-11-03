KitKat, San Francisco’s internet-famous bodega cat, mourned after being struck by Waymo vehicle: “Shouldn’t be on the street”

A beloved San Francisco bodega cat, KitKat, died earlier this week after an incident involving a Waymo robotaxi, and people across social media reacted with heartbreak.

Featured Video

The free-ranging cat wandered the sidewalk outside Randa’s Market for years and served as its unofficial greeter. Neighbors called him the “Mayor of 16th Street,” and many described him as a familiar comfort on daily walks.

Waymo robotaxi struck the convenience store’s beloved mascot, KitKat

Store owner Mike Zeidan confirmed with the San Fransicso Standard that the 9-year-old cat was hit late Monday night. According to him, KitKat was last seen near the curb before the autonomous vehicle stopped at the block. A staff member rushed the cat to an animal hospital, but the vet pronounced him dead. “Honestly, man, it’s difficult. He was a one-of-a-kind cat,” Zeidan told the paper. “People loved him.”

Advertisement

A 311 complaint filed Tuesday alleged that the Waymo car “did not slow down, swerve, or attempt to avoid the cat.” The complainant wrote, “[Waymos] should not be on the street if they can’t spot small animals in the dark.” Additionally, a bystander told The Standard he heard yelling as people tried to pull the cat from under the vehicle. “Some folks on the sidewalk started yelling and grabbed the cat right out from under where the Waymo swerved from,” Jeff Klein said.

Waymo acknowledged the incident in a statement. “We reviewed this, and while our vehicle was stopped to pick up passengers, a nearby cat darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away. We send our deepest sympathies to the cat’s owner and the community who knew and loved him, and we will be making a donation to a local animal rights organization in his honor.”

Reactions to the news led to an outpouring of support

Meanwhile, locals questioned the safety of self-driving cars, especially given that KitKat’s death is not an isolated incident with autonomous vehicles.

Advertisement

Online tributes mounted quickly. On the Randa’s Market Instagram post about KitKat’s death, commenters shared memories and posted in solidarity. One neighbor called KitKat “the best pit stop on my walk to work every morning.”

Another wrote, “RIP to the best city bodega cat anyone could ever ask for,” adding that KitKat’s “lil pet requests meant a lot.”

Another said, “Absolutely crushed me yesterday […] He was the best bodega cat in the world and brought me so much joy. I’d stop and pet him whenever he was outside, and every time I’d walk by the store, I’d look in just to see him.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others are making comparisons to other online animal martyrs.

San Francisco residents remember KitKat

Locals also remembered KitKat’s origins as a stray. Zeidan adopted him after a neighbor cared for him, but couldn’t keep him due to allergies. KitKat arrived to chase rodents, yet he quickly became a mascot.

Advertisement

His photo featured prominently on Yelp, and he often appeared on the shop’s Instagram. “He was a special guest,” Zeidan said. “Made for a store like this. Friendly with everybody, and not afraid of dogs or anything.”

By Tuesday afternoon, candles and flowers lined the storefront. Workers at the nearby Roxie Theater also expressed sorrow. Neighbor Margarita Lara predicted a growing tribute, telling The Standard, “Sixteenth Street will not be the same.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.