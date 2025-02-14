‘He seemed to be very distressed’: Crush reacts in horror to woman’s blood type—was it superstition or something worse?

There are many theories about what determines someone’s personality. The majority of personality theories related to outside forces—such as zodiac signs and blood type—have largely been debunked as pseudoscience, though some still believe in them.

Featured Video

Including, it seems, a guy Redditor u/SLYellow says had a crush on her until he found out what her blood type is. She wrote on the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit, “a guy asked me my blood type and then crashed out when I told him? What happened?”

For background, she explained, “I have known this guy has had a crush on me for a while. He seems to be looking at me whenever I turn his way. He’s tall and always manages to find me in the crowd. Today he walked up to me out of nowhere and asked me what my blood type was, it was weird but honestly not something unusual for him so I told him it’s B+.”

His reaction to discovering that she had a B+ blood type was completely out of the ordinary, to the point that she didn’t know how to react or what it could even mean.

“For some reason it caused him to have a very drastic reaction, he shook his head around as if he found out something terrible I did. He seemed to be very distressed about that information. That situation stuck to me for a long time and after some time I decided to ask him what he wanted to find out but he told me I wouldn’t understand. What could he have meant? This has been stuck in my head for way too long…”

Advertisement

From all of the prevailing theories in the comments, folks on Reddit seemed to agree that he most likely subscribed to the Blood Type Personality Theory, or Ketsueki-gata in Japanese. Commenters explained that he probably thought they were incompatible due to mismatched blood types.

“There are some people who believe blood types can determine romantic compatibility (and other aspects of personality), sort of in the same way as astrology/star signs. It’s pretty weird for someone to take it so seriously they would be distressed by it, though,” u/QuestNetworkFish wrote.

Advertisement

u/SomeRandoFromInterne responded, saying, “That is also the reason why in many Japanese games from the 90s (e.g. Resident Evil) they tell you about the character‘s blood type in the manual or in the character selection screen.”

Others discussed the actual science behind when it might be a problem to have incompatible blood types, such as during pregnancy.

“Yes, but that’s if the gestational partner is negative, and generally easily handled with shot at the beginning of the pregnancy and one right after birth,” u/episcoqueer37 said.

Advertisement

Another Redditor added to their comment, writing, “Yes but not definitely. Only if the mother is RH – (Dad would need to be RH +) and the baby is RH +. This can be problematic for future pregnancies, as the mothers body builds anti bodies against RH + blood and these will attack any future baby while pregnant.”

The blood type personality theory seems the most likely theory. According to an article published by Verywell Mind, “Type B individuals, for example, are reportedly viewed as misfits in Japanese society because they’re said to go at their own pace and behave oddly.”

While u/SLYellow may never know why her potential beau was put off by her blood type, as many noted in the comments, she likely dodged a bullet. If he believed in the blood type personality theory, he might now have a more negative view of her personality.

Advertisement

OP followed up her post with an edit identifying the guy as white, and second, more baffling edit, which read, “So, I asked him about this again and he told me it’s the same as football teams. I don’t know what he meant. He followed that by saying that I won’t understand.”

Either that or, as some pointed out, he could be a vampire.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.