‘I wouldn’t feel comfortable with my pilot wearing braids’: A Black pilot is facing backlash for his appearance

A TikTok video of a commercial airline pilot thanking God after a successful flight has sparked controversy—not for his skills, but for his appearance. The pilot, known as @yung_mula_ on TikTok, shared a post-flight video on Feb. 3, 2025, where he walked through an airport while expressing gratitude. Along with his captain’s uniform, he sported braids and a grill—leading some social media users to question his “professionalism.” The backlash quickly escalated into a broader debate about racial bias and what it truly means to look the part in certain professions.

“Another successful flight, glory be to god,” said @yung_mula_ in the video. “Dealing with this career, you gotta be cautious…but most of all, you gotta stay prayed up.” The 15-second video was captioned, “Gotta stay prayed up.”

Commenters didn’t focus on the content of the video as much as the appearance of @yung_mula_, who—along with his captain’s uniform—was also sporting braids and a grill.

The comments on the user’s TikTok were overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing pride and excitement in seeing these cultural touchpoints in an aviation context. One commenter wrote, “A black pilot that’s God fearing and a dreadhead…whew.” Another agreed, saying, “you know what …HELL YEA.”

“GRILLZ WHILE FLYING A PLANE OMG OUR ANCESTORS ARE PROUD 😭😭 imma cry,” wrote a third.

‘DEI misconceptions sending us back to the 1950s’

But as the video made its way to X, not everyone reacted positively. In a since-deleted post, user @Hamburgler1000 wrote, “I’m sorry but it’s all about professionalism and appearance in a job/career where you’re literally holding the lives of others in your hands,” adding, “He may be great, but I can assure his grill, Ebonics and “swagger” doesn’t instill confidence [sic] in his passengers. And no, it’s not because he’s black.”

A response from @scotth328 that read “I wouldn’t feel comfortable with my pilot wearing braids” racked up over 110 likes before the original tweet was deleted.

While others supported the user’s assertion of unease in the pilot’s capabilities based on his appearance, many X accounts criticized this ideology as reductive and racist.

Popular comments outlined the hardships of being a person of color in these types of fields, and how the pilot must be exceedingly talented to be able to wear braids and a grill at his place of employment.

User @Moneyfolder5 wrote: “Cutting all your hair off is a real discussion amongst black professionals because we know for a fact we get denied jobs based off our hair styles. if you manage to get a job while having locs, you are clearly very good at your job.” Another added, “DEI misconceptions sending us back to the 1950s.”

In a separate post, @Moneyfolder5 continued the discussion of the pilot’s TikTok video. “Many of you aren’t ready to hear this, but the fact he looks like that and is a pilot is actually proof he’s probably more qualified than most of his white counterparts. Old white guys who run everything don’t hire black guys who look like this unless their talent is undeniable.”

‘There has to be room for cultural representation’

A discussion around “professionalism,” also ensued, deconstructing the word and the expectations around it. User @dele_ogunrinola wrote, “Professionalism does not exist. Tattoos and dreadlocks and piercings are zero indication of someone’s aptitude at fulfilling or executing the responsibilities of a job.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yung_mula_ via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

