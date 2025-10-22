What is the “bird theory?” The relationship test people are using to see if their partners actually care

A simple relationship test called the “bird theory” is spreading on TikTok as a way to find out if your partner even cares. All you have to do is point out something not particularly interesting, like a bird outside, and watch how they react.

Romantic partners who ignore you, decline to look, or become irritated may not be as invested in the relationship as you’d want.

What is “the bird theory”?

Also known as the “bird test,” the bird theory gained popularity on TikTok in October 2023. It went viral enough to end up in the news, further spreading the flock of videos showing mainly women testing their boyfriends and husbands.

It works with anything, but pointing out a bird is an ideal method for this test because pretty much everyone sees birds on a daily basis. They’re not usually something to get excited about unless it’s a rare or particularly beautiful breed.

If all you say is “look, a bird,” and your partner immediately turns their head to look, the theory is that this signals a willingness to engage and even feign excitement for the benefit of the one they love. Some will even simply tell their partners that they saw a bird earlier in the day and watch for the reaction.

“Guess what,” said @royjeebiv in her video. “I saw a bird.”

“I saw a bird today. Not now, but today.”

“Okay, awesome,” her boyfriend replied in a genuine tone as he washed the dishes. “That’s super cool.”

Pure husband material.

On Monday, @donnyandserenity tested the bird theory in the classic way, pointing out a bird while she filmed her walk with her man. He immediately looked, then got a little frustrated when he didn’t see a bird. After that, he countered with a more interesting story.

“You know I got chased by a raccoon yesterday?”

What revived interest in the bird theory?

TikTok trends like this tend to come and go, then come again. What may have brought attention back around to the bird theory is a series of videos by @keketherealmrsjones, who realized while filming the first that her husband is no longer interested in her.

@keketherealmrsjones I didn’t wanna accept it, but it makes sense. Never beg someone to tell you to kiss you. to show you affection I was drinking to feel better ! ♬ original sound – keketherealmrsjones

“The day I realize Husband doesn’t want me!” the caption said as she rubbed his shoulder to eye rolls. “I kept trying to get his attention. He looked at other girls like he was embarrassed of me.”

The post went seriously viral, now sporting over 44 million views since Sunday. Many commenters took the husband’s lack of interest in her as a sign that he’s not invested in their marriage and a breakup is inevitable. It appears that the couple has separated.

Despite the popularity of the bird test, with the hashtag #birdtheory collecting 220 posts so far, some TikTokers still hate the idea of testing a relationship like this.

“Biggest red flag is when a person test you,” wrote @thelumberjackwarrior on one video.

On another, @wschulze1173 suggested that we “normalize not giving our significant others random tests.”

