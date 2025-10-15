Everyone on TikTok is perching like birds on their partner’s arm. Here’s how it works

A new optical illusion trend has taken over TikTok, and it’s making people laugh. The so-called “bird arm trend” shows people perched on their partner’s arms, mimicking a bird mid-rest while their legs seemingly vanish.

Featured Video

The playful illusion has quickly spread across the app, leaving viewers wondering how the creators pulled it off (and whether the person holding the “bird” still has feeling in their arm).

In this viral challenge, one person transforms into a “bird.” They pose with only their upper body visible, curling their hands into claws while balancing on someone else’s arm. The entire illusion works because the lower half of the person perched as a “bird” seems to disappear.

Advertisement

It looks like the bird-human hybrid had somehow erased its torso from the shot, but it actually isn’t as difficult as it seems.

What is TikTok’s bird trend and its song?

The “bird arm” trend uses a brief clip from the 2010 party anthem “Bring It Back” by Travis Porter. While older sounds on TikTok often fade quickly, this one resurfaced in early 2025, thanks to the challenge.

Advertisement

The section of the song in question doesn’t have any words and typically only runs for five or six seconds.

TikTokers pair the track’s beat and cheery whistling with short clips of themselves mimicking the birdlike pose while “whistling” to the song. Not only are couples doing this trend, but it is also a very popular one with parents and their little kids, who are more than happy to pretend to be a bird.

Advertisement

Tutorial: How to do the bird arm trend

The trend is relatively simple to record and doesn’t require very much skill, just a willing partner to smile along while the “bird” perches on their arm. To recreate the illusion, people follow a surprisingly simple setup. First, the “bird” leans their legs behind them so they are completely hidden. Typically, they press their feet against a wall or on top of a table or radiator, which keeps them stable while making their lower body vanish from the camera’s view.

Meanwhile, the second person sits with one arm extended across a flat surface. The “bird” then places their hands on that arm, positioning them like a bird’s talons. It helps to distribute weight evenly, some through the wall, and some through the partner’s arm, to maintain balance.

Advertisement

However, behind-the-scenes footage showed that the person the “bird” held onto was often smiling through the pain. Their arm was being “crushed,” which explained why clips from this trend stayed so short.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.