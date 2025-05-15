Billie Eilish claps back at critics of her Met Gala look: “I wasn’t even there!”

Billie Eilish slammed critics of her 2025 “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” Met Gala look… because she wasn’t even there.

The 2025 Met Gala delivered its usual mix of jaw-dropping ensembles and dramatic fashion discourse. But this year, the internet went so far as to critique an AI-generated outfit supposedly worn by Billie Eilish, who didn’t even attend.

On social media, fans quickly a striking image of Eilish in a bold blue suit, complete with dramatic roses stitched onto the fabric. It certainly seemed in keeping with the singer’s style at past Met Galas, but was unfortunately AI-generated. Many assumed it was legitimate, especially since Eilish has made major fashion statements at previous events.

Eilish herself set the record straight on May 14 via her Instagram Story. The singer said in an Instagram Story while chomping on an ice cream cone, “Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash. I wasn’t there.”

With a disbelieving laugh, she added, “That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!”

“Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash… I wasn’t there. That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night… let me be!” pic.twitter.com/z9Rj4QEAKQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2025

Eilish was over 3,000 miles away in Europe

Despite her history of attending the Met Gala in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Eilish skipped this year’s event due to her European tour schedule. While digital Billie Eilish strutted the AI-generated red carpet, real-life Billie was more than 3,000 miles away. She had back-to-back performances on May 4 and 5 in Amsterdam.

Unfortunately, that didn’t stop AI-generated images from fooling fans into believing she had appeared. Once the criticism began, it spread quickly. Some people praised her “bold” style choice; others labeled it a fashion fail. Either way, none of it was real.

Other fake images of Eilish at the 2025 Met Gala appeared as well.

“Hard to drag someone for an outfit they didn’t even wear,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. “AI really got folks fighting ghosts now.”

Another tweeted, “It’s funny how much attention Al-genrated stuff gets. Billie. Keep rocking those stages. 🎤💚”

A third commenter pointed out, “She would’ve ate the theme up and then be eaten up by the internet.”

Billie Eilish wasn’t the only one AI-generated to appear at the Gala

Interestingly, Eilish wasn’t the only celebrity to be digitally dressed up. AI-generated images of Katy Perry also made the rounds for the second year in a row. Perry clapped back with her own Instagram post the day after the Gala, saying, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL‼️) PS this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

