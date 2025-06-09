TikTok can’t stop making Bethenny Frankel’s “supermodel snack”

TV personality Bethenny Frankel launched a new diet culture trend by coining the term “supermodel snack” with some turkey and tomatoes. She first used the phrase in April as she built a little no-bread sandwich on TikTok, and it caught on faster than balsamic pearls.

Some, especially tomato haters, did not enjoy the snack, but the trend soon expanded to refer to any number of low-calorie bites.

What is the Bethenny Frankel supermodel snack?

On April 18, 2025, Frankel posted her first supermodel snack video, racking up 1.8 million views in less than two months. The simple recipe uses tomatoes, shaved turkey, salt, mustard, and cottage cheese, and turns the ingredients into a kind of mini sandwich.

The steps are as follows:

Cut two slices of unrefrigerated beefsteak tomatoes and season with salt

Top one slice with organic shaved turkey

Mix Dijon mustard with cottage cheese, using less mustard than cheese unless you like it strong

Top the turkey with the mix

Finish with the second tomato slice

“Think sandwich vibes, but ditch the bread,” the online recipe reads.

Frankel didn’t exactly invent the breadless sandwich. Everyone who lived through the low-carb craze of the 2000s knows that. Regardless, her fans loved the idea, and videos trying out the “supermodel snack” soon began trending on TikTok.

The “supermodel snack” is a hit, but is it healthy?

By June 9, the hashtag #supermodelsnack had 709 posts under its belt. Most of these are imitations or variations of the tomato sandwich, but both Frankel and others have introduced new supermodel snacks to the mix since April.

On June 2, popular TikToker @bellamikollee posted a video trying out the snack with everything bagel seasoning and seemed to enjoy it. Surely she enjoyed the 7.3 million views she gained in a week.

Back on Frankel’s video, the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

“Every snack you post im like I need that now,” said @cheshirecat0007.

“You see THIS is women supporting women,” wrote @gorjess_xo4.

Not everyone is sure that this mix of classic diet foods is an act of “women supporting women,” however. Although Frankel’s website claims she has “challenged diet culture,” trends like this are what gave rise to “Skinnytok” over the past couple years.

While there are different levels to the promotion of practices meant to make or keep people skinny, trends like these can often lead straight to eating disorder content. On June 1, 2025, TikTok blocked searches for Skinnytok and removed the hashtag over concerns around this highly dangerous category of mental illness.

After one commenter remarked that Frankel’s recipe could leave you “hungry after 10 mins,” another told them to “drink cinnamon water / lemon water or green tea” instead of eating something else—a practice many experts consider a sign of disordered eating.

