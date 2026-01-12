“Scared street dog learned to be loved”: 14 heartwarming pet adoption stories and photos from the r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit

Reddit’s r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit is a cozy corner of the internet where users share uplifting before and after photos of adopted pets. People always love to hear and read about heartwarming pet stories of any kind, and pet adoption posts especially reveal what pets are like when they know they are finally home.

Many Redditors captured in their photos shy cats who once hid behind shelter beds or glared and scratched at anyone who came near them. Soon after adoption, these same cats lounged confidently on sofas and snuggled their new humans. Nervous dogs with matted fur truly transformed from one photo to the next, with some of them unrecognizable with the extent of the change in demeanor. Even a malnourished cow received all the love in her transformation.

From first-time adopters to perpetual fur baby foster parents, the photos shared by Redditors showcase that when you show patience and love to an animal, at least most of the time, they will reward you with love right back.

Check out 18 of the most adorable before and after adoption photos below.

1. Chance

“Little Chance’s glow up. ✨” —u/AlternativeRanger465

2. Minka

“Minka June (aka Minkers, Minka-roozels, Minkles, sneaky little rat). We found her riddled with parasites and low iron from fleas as well as an injured booty, but she is now very healthy. Almost too healthy as she can jump 7 feet in the air to get into the cabinet.” —u/Melodic_Ad_3731

3. Aurora

“Before and After picture of my greyhound Aurora that I rescued.” —u/Forward_Fox_1279

4. Evie

“Evie and her loyal friend Donkey (a steer) had a tough past, having been rescued from hunger and exhaustion. Fortunately, they received the care that they needed in Foster Care and were adopted into their loving forever home. Evie and Donkey continue to thrive and live their best lives.” —u/TTCCH

5. Tetris

“Pictures taken roughly a year apart. Tetris is an ex-feral who deposited two kittens on my porch (both living with a friend), then decided to hang around for the food. I had to trap her to get her to come inside.

She’s probably the most expensive animal I’ll ever own, thanks to a vet bill I’m still paying off, but it’s worth it. The vet thinks she’s around 5 years old. Tetris is very opinionated, but also super loving.” —u/k-ramsuer

6. Colonel

“When we first met Colonel, he was 100% feral, and 100% on death’s door. He was starving because he had a mouth full of infected teeth, and injuries all over from getting into fights. He had also recently fathered 2 kittens, which we were able to adopt ourselves, and though he’d run away from us whenever we tried to get close to him, he would spend hours just watching his kids playing through our window.

Then one day, it was literally like he made the conscious decision that he was going to trust us. He let us bring him inside, and even to the vet, where we started treating his many ailments. Today, Colonel is playful, gorgeous, and the most loving cat we have ever known. He is living his best life with his kids and our original tuxedo girl. What a remarkable soul!” —u/Entangleman

7. Powder

“Powder, before and 2 weeks after. We had planned to get a relatively low-energy older dog, but this little nutcase struck a chord. She was a double surrender for separation anxiety, but I work close to home, and we have a very emotionally stable, lazy dog already to act as a constant in her life.

Powder went from being terrified of everything to the sweetest, clingiest little pup in the world. She certainly doesn’t like it when people leave, but with a little training, desensitization, and a lot of exercise, she is doing way better.” —u/oneguy_sheemaz

8. Vimmy

“My dog, Vimmy!” —u/Worldly-Pace6643

9. Joey

“One year ago today, our Joey was found eating trash to survive. Now he’s happy, healthy, and so loved!” —u/Vast_Plant_1681

10. Kaiga

“Scared street dog learned to be loved. Kaiga came to us through a local rescue in Southern California, and he was originally a street dog in Thailand. He was terrified of everything in the beginning. With patience and a lot of gentle socialization, Kaiga became a very loving dog with a spunky personality. I’m so happy that we never gave up on him!” —u/frogsrock_freddy

11. Molly

“The Amazing Molly! 2 months progress.” —u/tiptreetimes

12. Penny

“2 months ago, we met her living on a property with fleas and dirty, and with an inflamed neck. Look at her now! Meet Penny.” —u/WaxAstronaut

13. Chessie

“Meet Chessie. This stray found me and imprinted on my robe right away. Now she’s fully imprinted on my blanket… or should I say her blanket.” —u/beachballin850

14. Little man

“Little man got a new life” —u/LilHatey

