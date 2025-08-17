“A different vibe”: Woman gives update after “brainwashing” herself with Baroque music—others chime in with their own classical music experiences

The little things we do every day—like what we sip in the morning or which playlist we hit on repeat—shape our moods, thoughts, and even personalities.

Those tiny, routine choices stack up over time, nudging who we become.

That’s exactly what TikToker @thedymejackson wanted to test with a simple experiment: classical music only.

TikToker “brainwashes” herself with baroque music only

In a video that’s racked up over 845,000 views, @thedymejackson shares her experiment results after a week of listening exclusively to Baroque and instrumental classical music.

She begins, “So here’s an update of me just listening to baroque and classical music for a week straight.”

She’d committed to a month, aiming to see how her “thought patterns change,” how life might shift, because she believed music nudges us mentally, spiritually, subconsciously, and consciously.

During her experiment, she only played instrumental—cellos, violins, pianos—but avoided lyrics. “No hip‑hop, nothing, nada,” she says. Even jazz got a pass.

Her results: “I have a lot more mental clarity… I’m not as anxious… I take my time now,” she reports. Where before she rushed, she now finds “peace.”

She says she’s happier, more upbeat, and better at thinking things through. Without lyrics or hype influencing her vibes, she’s feeling “a different vibe.” She even finds herself drawn to calmer environments—picnics, parks, arts and crafts—instead of clubs or drinking scenes. Her interests are shifting, and she plans to keep the experiment going to see what else unfolds.

Can classical music change your brain?

Research backs some of what she’s experiencing. According to MERC‑MD, listening to classical music stimulates the brain’s release of feel-good chemicals like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin—chemicals that affect mood, focus, and even cognitive clarity.

Other studies show the structural and emotional benefits music can bring. For example, parts of the brain like the hippocampus, amygdala, and motor regions light up when we listen to music—proof that it taps emotional, memory, and movement systems all at once.

In the comments, one person said they listened to bossa nova for a month and became “more productive” while their romantic life “became very active.”

Another admitted, “No lie I did this and I started wanting to stop cheating on my girl.”

Someone else shared, “I used to play Baroque music as a kid. Straight As.”

@bytanilior posted that they had started listening to the same music. Their TikTok video’s caption reads, “Got me feeling like I’m starring in the nutcracker fr.”

Others noted how the experiment could impact the body, with one person writing, “Your nervous system regulated when you did that.”

Another added, “I did this with Andrea Bocelli and I’ve never felt so romantic before.”

One person recalled how their elementary school played jazz and classical music during lunchtime for all students, claiming it led to “really high academic achievement there.”

