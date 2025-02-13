‘I’m going to change everyone’s life on here’: People say avocado seed and alcohol hack actually relieves pain

An unorthodox pain relief hack is going viral, with users claiming that soaking avocado pits in alcohol creates a powerful remedy for aches and pains. Shared by TikTok user @chelseafayeofficial, the method quickly gained traction as people tested it, and were shocked to report it actually works. While the effectiveness of this homemade treatment is up for debate, some research suggests avocado seeds contain anti-inflammatory compounds, fueling further curiosity about their potential health benefits.

On Feb. 10, 2025, TikTok user @chelseafayeofficial posted a video with big capital letters at the top of it saying, “LISTEN TO ME!!!!” With the caption “IF YALL DO LISTEN TO SHYT ELSE I SAY LISTEN TO THIS!!! You can also make teas with it…ur welcome.” In the video, Faye asserts that, “I keep changing lives, I’m going to change everyone’s life on here.”

She then tells her audience to go to the store, get two avocados, and cut the avocado pits up. “Do not peel them, don’t soak them, don’t do sh*it; just get the avocado off of it,” she says.

Faye then tells people to get 91% alcohol in a spray bottle and put the avocado pits inside, letting the mixture soak overnight. After this, she instructs viewers to “spray the mixture over any painful area, and it will alleviate the pain.”

“People have been tripping balls about this concoction,” Faye says. “This man on here (TikTok) told me about it, so now I’m telling everyone else.”

The post received 3.2 million views, over 390 likes, and nearly 10K comments. “Um ma’am I’m dyslexic and confused now 😩” wrote one commenter. “Instructions unclear,” read another comment. “Bought limes because they’re also green, made margaritas and all pain has vanished.”

‘Y’all, that sh*t worked. I’m shocked.’

On Feb. 11, 2025, X user @BlakPantherBabe shared with her followers that she had tried the mixture, and was surprised at how effective it was. “This lady on TikTok said soak an avocado seed in alcohol then rub the mixture on your pain area. Y’all, that sh*t worked. I’m shocked.”

The post garnered 4.7 million views, 85K likes, and over 400 comments, agreeing with the user that the mixture works, and emphasizing that using medicinal properties is common in many cultures.

“I believe its an old Amish recipe,” read one comment. “Mexicans have been doing this for decades,” another claimed.

Despite having a viral moment, this recipe has been making the rounds on TikTok since 2023, with creators touting the healing properties of avocado pits and alcohol in sprays, teas, and salves, and commenters reinforcing its effectiveness.

Can avocado seeds soaked in alcohol really cure pain?

Though there is no hard scientific evidence that avocado seeds soaked in alcohol cure pain, there is promising research being done that shows the benefit of this fruit’s bioactive compounds in reducing inflammation.

In a laboratory study conducted by Penn State and supported by The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, an extract from the seeds of avocados exhibited anti-inflammatory properties that may help with conditions associated with cancer, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and colitis.

“The level of activity that we see from the extract is very good,” noted Joshua Lambert, associate professor of food science at Penn State. “We saw inhibitory activity at concentrations in the low microgram-per-milliliter range, which is an acceptable amount of activity to justify further studies.”

With avocado seeds primarily going to waste, further research might have consumers thinking twice about tossing their discarded seeds and opting for more creative—and beneficial—uses for this delicious, pain-fighting fruit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @chelseafayeofficial via direct message on TikTok and @BlakPantherBabe on X. The creators did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

