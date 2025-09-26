“Bro thinks it’s a dating app”: This “assistant” job wants you to run 3-5 miles at a 12-minute pace

A job posting asking for an assistant to a CEO recently gained attention on Reddit. The role appeared like a typical administrative assistant position at first glance. However, it included an unusual requirement:

“Must be in good physical condition—able to run 3 to 5 miles at 12-13 minute pace.” The listing was shared on the r/recruitinghell Subreddit by user u/UnmarketableTomato69, who admitted that they had already applied.

In the comment section, the original poster shared that the position came from a real estate management company. They also said they had no idea how jogging was connected to the responsibilities of supporting a CEO. Many users expressed doubt about the seriousness of the requirement.

One commenter, u/Hour_Reindeer834, argued that the listing reflected something more concerning. They suggested it looked like an excuse for an employer to hire someone for reasons unrelated to professional skills. According to them, the phrasing sounded less like a job description and more like a way to recruit a vulnerable applicant.

“No degree or experience required; this is someone looking for a young woman to harass and abuse and not successful and smart enough to go about it a ‘better’ way; some sh*tty small business owner or exec,” they wrote.

Furthermore, other commenters mused that the role was already meant for a specific person. They pointed out that highly specific requirements often signaled a posting created only to meet legal obligations.

Speculation grew about the odd athletic conditions

Some Redditors focused on the running requirement, since that was what u/UnmarketableTomato69 had honed in on with their post. They questioned whether the CEO expected their assistant to literally jog alongside them.

Others considered it a test of fitness that had little to do with office work. Regardless of the intent, people felt the description raised red flags.

Additionally, some folks turned the listing into a joke, making fun of the perks like water skiing and ski trips, and inserting random activities into the list in imagined conversations with prospective applicants.

“Bro thinks it’s a dating app” wrote u/ICommentRandomSh*t.

u/FistEnergy said cheekily, “‘You’ll experience ski trips, water skiing, running, and other forms of cardiovascular exercise.’ 🚨🚨🚨”

u/Mojojojo3030 replied, “‘Sorry what was that last one?’ / ‘What? Oh, ski trips, water skiing, running—’ / ‘—No, no, no—’”

“Cardiovascular exercise? Yes. You’ll experience cardiovascular exercise during the ski trips, marathons, weekend sex retreats, and water skiing adventures,” u/doulos05 joked.

