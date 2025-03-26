‘Double kill’: Assassin’s Creed ratioing Elon Musk on his own platform has social media in shambles

Nobody likes a sore loser, and in the video gaming world, streamers and players will gleefully roast you for the smallest infraction. Add allegations of cheating into the mix, and your reputation as a gamer is cooked – even if your name is Elon Musk.

It all started when X account @Grummz wrote a post about “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” the hottest video game released on Mar. 20., 2025. Despite the massive popularity of the game and franchise (not to mention hitting over 2 million players within days of the launch), their words were quite critical:

“You can tell a lot about Ubisoft @Ubisoft with how much money they are throwing at terrorist-platforming streamers.”

The post, from Mar. 25., 2025, includes a screenshot from Twitch streamer influencer Hasan Piker’s X post (@hasanthehun) where he states, “PLAYING @assassinscreed SHADOWS ONCE MORE!! GET IN NOW FOR GAMING!!! #AD BUY IT HERE!!!!!” along with an image of the game and a link. @Grummz’s post racked up over 3.8M views, 15K likes, 1.4K saves, 637 reshares and 326 comments.

Within minutes, tech mogul Musk (@elonmusk) replied in the comments: “Hasan is a fraud,” followed by a second comment: “Sell-out” would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.”

Musk’s replies reached over 3.8M and 3.4M views, including the eye of Ubisoft, the company that owns the “Assassin’s Creed” brand.

“Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?,” the official X account of “Assassin’s Creed” (@assassinscreed) shot back.

It was a shot heard around the world as social media rallied on X for a scrimmage between influencers.

Our game is out. — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 25, 2025

Why did Assassin’s Creed call out Elon Musk?

The French video company seemed to come to the defense of Piker, one of its partners, whose X post came under attack despite transparently stating his professional tie to the brand.

The feud goes deeper than that: Piker has been vocal about his feelings towards Musk for several years, especially concerning his intelligence and political involvement with President Donald Trump.

“Elon musk and mark zuckerberg are showing the world that meritocracy is indeed a lie and that they didn’t work harder or smarter than everyone else contrary to popular opinion. it’s great,” he posted on X on Nov. 11., 2022.

On Jan. 20., 2025, he posted, “Did elon musk just hit the roman salute at his inauguration speech?” on X, referring to Musk’s use of the Nazi gesture during the presidential inauguration.

Even before chaos broke out with the “Assassin’s Creed” comment, Piker was taking it out on Musk: “elon musk is running his weird mangled d*ck through every orifice of this government,” he posted on X earlier that day, with a reshare of an X post from Marco Rubio.

Piker is also passionate about his ties to Palestine and the war in Gaza, which explains @Grummz’s “terrorist-platforming” allegation.

The Twitch streamer was quick to react to @Grummz and Musk’s responses:

“This b*tch literally paid someone to powerlevel his character in poe2 lmao,” he wrote in an X post with a screenshot of Musk’s replies. “Wym i’m a fraud? elon i challenge you to a duel in elden ring. i will cook your fat rolling ass.”

The feud continued with a new response from @Grummz. “Nobody pays Elon to play POE2,” they posted, resharing Piker’s X post. “How much did they pay you for Assassin’s Creed Shadows? These are the real shills and grifters.”

Musk also replied: “Hasan is such a chickenshit ret*rd that he blocked me.”

Piker did not back down. “Yeah i blocked you @elonmusk because you bought this website and force everyone to see your dumbass tweets 7k times a day,” he wrote in a new X post. “Why do you think i’m afraid of you, come on the stream if youre such a big man!”

Elon Musk has been accused of cheating in video games

Piker often referred to Musk’s gaming skills while grilling him, based on sentiments from the past that Musk was not the “pro gamer” he claimed to be. In fact, Musk has admitted that he cheats while playing.

One of the reasons why the “Assassin’s Creed” retort gained so much traction may have to do with an even bigger allegation: that the CEO of Tesla has hired outside gamers to play on his accounts in his stead.

Vulture reported that sleuthy gamers caught on quickly when Musk’s gaming skills didn’t seem consistent and that he made clumsy mistakes sometimes, while owning levels at other times. Some even noted that Musk was gaming at impossible times, like during the presidential inauguration.

“Netizens spotted Musk’s extremely high-level character grinding in the free-to-play action RPG Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2),” Futurism reported, “While the billionaire was on television attending Donald Trump’s inauguration in person.”

Musk has neither confirmed nor denied a reason behind being in two places at once.

Social media shocked and delighted by the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Elon Musk faceoff

Fans of the “Assassin’s Creed” release went wild once the game posted its response to Musk.

“I can’t believe i lived long enough to witness the assassins creed account torch and ratio elon on his own platform,” wrote X user @RealRockatansky, with a screenshot of the interaction.

“Assassin’s Creed dismantling Elon isn’t something I had on my bingo card for today but here we are,” added @ZacksJerryRig in their X post, resharing the game’s response.

X user @MischiefsYT suggested whoever came up with the reply be compensated handsomely. “Ubisoft needs to give the Assassin’s Creed social media guy a raise,” they wrote, with screenshots of the company’s social media responses. “Double killing Elon Musk and Grummz on a brand account is crazy.”

X user @AllFatherMedia also made the connection between the “double kill”: “Assassin’s Creed account is taking on Elon Musk and Grummz in a 2 v 1 and ratioing the sh*t out of them you love to see it.”

“The richest man on earth having a meltdown over a Twitch streamer just proves that no amount of money can make you any less of a f*cking loser,” declared X user @jaubreyYT, resharing Musk’s response about Piker blocking him.

Despite this, @Grummz continuously came to Musk’s defense. “Real gamers know the top 10 RPGs/MMOs are by teams rotating shifts,” they claimed on Mar. 26., 2025. “If you pretend otherwise you don’t really know.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ubisoft via email, Hasan Piker via email, for comment.

