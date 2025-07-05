“A well-balanced burger”: 16 people reveal what’s actually healthy (even though most folks think it’s not)

What’s healthy and what’s not is often a matter of debate, which likely inspired one Redditor’s thread asking for secretly healthy stuff. In a reversal of the harmful habits that many people assume are no big deal, this Reddit post asked for examples of things that are “actually healthy despite most people thinking it’s not.”

Over 15,000 people commented in just two days.

Keep in mind that this ask didn’t seek out anyone’s credentials, so the answers could be little more than unsupported opinions. Talk to a real expert before you take any of this advice.

Still, what Redditors offered here speaks on how much health misinformation is out there. While extreme opinions and advice tend to get the most views online, the correct answer is much more often somewhere in the middle. Having some body fat can protect your health, while having close to none leaves you vulnerable, for example.

Health also looks different from each individual to the next. Your best bet is to observe what’s going on with your own body and talk to your doctor. These 16 comments, however, may help to get you thinking more closely about what you’ve assumed to be true.

1. Sleeping the day away

“Sleeping all day when you’re exhausted.”

“As my trainer says: if you’re actually falling asleep, you clearly needed it.” —u/EndlesslyUnfinished

2. Baby floor time

“Put baby on the floor. Babies don’t always need to be in a bouncer, swing, jumper, walker, rocker, chair etc. They do great on the floor in a safe space.” —u/SleepXParalysis

3. Doing nothing.

“No joke, your brain needs you to just sit and space out sometimes, and if you don’t schedule time for it, it will choose the least opportune moment to force it to happen.” —u/RottenPeachSmell

4. Popcorn

“Without all the artificial butter flavorings and low quality oils of course. Popcorn is a whole grain, and super high in fiber. As far as snacks go, it’s about as good as it gets.” —u/Its_Waffle

5. Getting dirty

“Being around dirt. Especially for kids.”

“Exposure to a natural, somewhat dirty environment helps your immune system develop properly, which in turn helps reduce the chance of developing allergies or immune system diseases, and even reduces some mental health issues.” —u/the_original_Retro

6. Frozen veggies

“Especially since frozen veggies are better than no veggies. I’m always baffled when someone says they don’t eat frozen veggies because it’s not good for you but then make food that completely neglects ANY veggies.” —u/CuriosityCore725

7. Sugar from fruit

“Fruit juice entirely separate from the fiber can be bad if you drink too much. But especially the high water, high fiber fruits like berries? They’re so good for you. I once worked with a bypass surgeon and asked him what he thought about people being concerned about eating too much fruit. He said ‘I’ve never once had a patient come in for bypass say, “I know what did it—all those damn apples.”’” —u/Hyggieia

8. Open-mindedness

“An open mind. Your brain will not fall out.” —u/FDT8647and45

9. Body fat

“Having fat in your body, not an excessive amount though, but you don’t need to be ripped with a completely flat stomach to be healthy.” —u/PlasticScheme3609

10. Anger

“Being angry. It’s as valid an emotion as any and sometimes you just need to be angry and let it out. Reacting in anger is never a good thing, though.” —u/TheYankunian

11. Borger

“A well-balanced burger. Fats, protein, carbs, some vitamins and fibre from salad bits. Especially at home so you can control the amount of oil etc.”

“The issue is more than people have the burger, and then 1,000kcal in fries, a 600kcal milkshake and some garlic sticks as well.” —u/Far-Park1152

12. Eggs every day

“As I recall, the USDA recommendation which had suggested very limited egg consumption was entirely dropped in lieu of a consumption cap on saturated fat (which technically would allow a dozen eggs per day).”

“Similarly the AHA had relaxed its recommendation to up to an egg per day while recognizing that that was a conservative reading of the most recent meta analysis of dietary cholesterol consumption studies (which IIRC showed no correlation between dietary and blood cholesterol for up to 1 egg per day, weak correlation for 1-2 eggs per day, and no correlation above 2 eggs per day).” —u/Tao_of_Ludd

13. Setting boundaries with your kids

“Saying no to children and letting them feel sadness sometimes so they can appreciate joy eventually.”

“My mother in law grandchildren are so so spoiled that nothing can make them happy, they are completely self absorbed and never say a thank you, they can get absolutely anything they want anytime, I’ve never seen children like that and I believe while she has good intentions this might be harmful later.” —u/cesonis

14. Empathy

“Have sympathy for others, just because someone needs the help and extra leg up doesn’t mean you are being taken advantage of.” —u/YangGain

15. Letting the tears out

“Crying.”

“Some people cannot cry and resort to insane sh*t just to vent their trauma.” —u/LordFUHard

16. Removing people from your life

“Cutting off your entire family if they aren’t good people. I never knew my life could be so stable and drama free and it’s going on almost 5 years now.” —u/Complete_Audience_51

