From social media to dating apps, Redditors weigh in on popular apps they will never download

Redditor u/wingsandsauce posed an interesting question to the r/AskReddit community. “What’s a popular app you will never download?” The post quickly gained traction, and folks delivered a wide range of answers. However, some apps stood out as common choices.

Featured Video

Temu appeared again and again in the replies. Many people expressed distrust toward the app’s data practices. Furthermore, some users claimed it felt “too sketchy” to consider. TikTok also came up frequently. Several commenters voiced concerns about its addictive design and heavy algorithm. In addition, they cited privacy issues and security worries as reasons for avoiding it.

Interestingly, a handful of responses revealed personal quirks. For instance, one user said they would never download dating apps, while another admitted they avoided food delivery services altogether. Moreover, some participants rejected social media apps in general, preferring to stay disconnected. The majority of responses were simply the name of the app or apps they would never download.

Advertisement

Check out 18 of the top responses to the popular apps they would never download.

1. TikTok

“I feel like that meme of Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino whenever TikTok is mentioned.” —u/Thick-Front3209

2. Snapchat

“Snapchat. If I wanted disappearing conversations, I’d just keep dating emotionally unavailable people.” —u/figgleam

Advertisement

3. Temu

“Those ads drive me well away” —u/Salt_Refrigerator633

4. Tinder

“Especially since it came out that the engagement was so bad for men that they allow bots to bait men into staying on the app. During COVID, there was a meme where guys would ask in dm ‘Say potato’ and post the crazy interactions from the bots. Such a sh*t app.” —u/WheatshockGigolo

Advertisement

5. Facebook

“Facebook has a deal with Samsung (idk about other vendors) to pre-install Facebook on their phones, and only recently, I think they let you uninstall it easily, before it was just to disable it” —u/x–Knight–x

6. TikTok

“Deleted it when it was banned and can’t get it back, best decision ever” —u/multiple-questions

Advertisement

7. Sports betting apps

“Should be illegal. People are bankrupting themselves every day, and it’s not like regular gambling because it’s much more predatory and easy to lose money to!” —u/Decent_Climate7831

8. Threads

“Problem is the ‘For you’ feed is about 95% AI bots asking questions that bait you into responding, and most of the people you want to follow aren’t regularly posting to it.” —u/wizpip

Advertisement

9. DoorDash and Uber Eats

“DoorDash and Uber Eats (or similar). I will never use a 3rd party delivery service for food like that. I’ve heard too many bad stories.” —u/Starlass1989

10. McDonalds

A person commented that they use the McDonald’s app for rewards, to which someone said, “In exchange for those coupons, you trade your entire life. The McDonald’s app hoovers up every single click, searc,h and browsing history.” —u/got-bent

Advertisement

11. Dating apps in general

“It doesn’t really match with what I am seeking from relationships, cause they usually become meet and fuck apps(idk about the straight ones tbh if they are the same), and I don’t want that.” —u/lajoiedeletre

12. Instagram

“I still don’t understand what the purpose of that thing is and how it differs from Facebook, the latter I only use for 5 minutes every full moon.” —u/Correct-Cow-5169

Advertisement

13. WhatsApp

“The fact that people use a Facebook (Meta) owned platform for their main plaintext-based instant messaging communication vs using iMessage/SMS/RCS messaging like is built into their phone is BEYOND me.” —u/mxjf

14. Kik

“Kik!! Not much capability versus WhatsApp!! Telegram is only average as well.” —u/RangerGirl11

Advertisement

15. Grindr

“Even if I wasn’t married, from what I’ve heard, unless you’re in shape, it’s an invitation to be ripped apart. Some people’s profiles say **** like ‘no fats, no fems, no Asians.’ No thanks.” —u/klenneth_

16. X

“Twitter X had it then I deleted it and never again. It used to be so good, then we all know what happened.” —u/kingleonidas1983

Advertisement

“I never understood the draw of X or twitter. All the limitations of old school SMS with the added benefit of the most awful way you could implement threading.” —u/Databit

17. Basically, everything but Reddit

“I’m pretty sure this is the only popular app I do have on this thing, unless you count the built-in utility apps.” —u/AlteredEinst

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.