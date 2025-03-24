Wake up at 3:32 am. Dunk in Saratoga ice water. Rub banana on face. Get roasted by the internet. Ashton Hall’s morning routine is the biggest meme on the internet right now

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s morning routine has officially taken over the internet — and not because people want to copy it. The Florida-based fitness influencer went viral after sharing a video breaking down his extreme daily ritual, which involves waking up at 3:32 a.m., taping his mouth shut, dunking his face in bottled ice water, rubbing banana peels on his skin, and working out — all before 9:30 a.m. The video exploded across social media, sparking millions of views, endless memes, and jokes about productivity culture and the absurd lengths influencers will go to for content.

The “Ashton Hall morning routine” becomes internet legend overnight

“Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am,” Hall wrote in the caption of the video which has over 98.4M views, 8.3M likes, 581.7K saves, and 55.4K comments on TikTok (@ashtonhallofficial) and 158M views on Instagram (@ashtonhallofficial).

What does a fitness influencer do in the morning? According to Hall, it involves waking up at 3:32 am to pull off some tape from your mouth, followed by some oral hygiene, a few pushups on the balcony, meditation, journaling, watching motivational videos, dunking your face into a bowl of ice water, getting dressed, more exercise, a bit of swimming, showering, having a banana for breakfast, rubbing the peel on your face, another face dunk into a bowl of ice water, getting on a video call, having someone else make breakfast for you, and eating it at your computer in your nicely pressed blazer.

All of this, before 9:30 am.

“Sin lives late at night,” Hall’s caption continues. “If you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early.”

“4:00am – 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity,” he continues. “They are sleep. 8:00pm – 12:00am is the opposite. Just try 30 days.. send this to your partners. It’s time to do better.”

@ashtonhallofficial Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am Sin lives late at night.. if you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early. 4:00am – 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity.. they are sleep. 8:00pm – 12:00am is the opposite. Just try 30 days.. send this to your partners. It’s time to do better. ♬ original sound – Worthy Supps

The internet can’t decide if it’s inspirational or unhinged

The responses were mixed; some seemed genuinely interested in Hall’s routine, while others less enchanted.

“Bro just called me poor in 32 different languages,” wrote TikTok user @kevin4dayss in the comments of Hall’s video.

“You could wake up at 6 am and still do the same things,” added TikTok user @userzjnfxw8rgl.

Who is Ashton Hall?

As a personal trainer living in Florida, Ashton Hall is most well-known for his fitness videos. These often detail what he eats, how he lives, and ways he is growing personally.

Hall has always lived an athletic life, even before growing his Instagram following to over 8.8M followers. He played football in high school and aspired to play for the National Football League, but never succeeded outside of college.

After college he worked as a furniture mover before dedicating himself to fitness, eventually becoming a personal trainer and fitness coach, with packages as high as $8,250 for a year-long program according to his website.

This wasn’t the first morning routine Hall posted on his account. A video from Jan. 23., 2025 has him awake at 8:00am for an ice bowl face dunk followed by breakfast made from a faceless female (who later on also turns off the shower for him) and some morning cardio.

Other videos detail his self-care routine, involving Hall shaving his legs and getting an at-home manicure pedicure, or showcasing how he gets fully dressed in a designer suit and wears cologne to take video coaching calls at the Salt Bae restaurant.

Why did Ashton Hall’s morning routine go viral?

Although Hall’s original video explaining exactly how he spends his morning hours was posted on Feb. 7., 2025, it went viral after X account @tipsformenx reposted it on Mar. 20., 2025.

The faceless X account, which focuses on male fashion, lifestyle, grooming and other inspiring images and videos, created a simple caption: “The morning routine.” The reshare exploded with over 673.8M views, 192K likes, 103K saves, 71K reshares and 17K comments, most of which seemed to be making fun of Hall’s routine.

“When I see vids like this, I think bout how many times it took to start/stop and set up the camera,” wrote X user @apegangredi in the comments of @tipsformenx’s reshare.

“What got me is how it took him 1 whole minute to walk outside,” added X user @ytboyanalysis.

“Not the 4am twerk session,” wrote X user @OnikasKatana, with two screenshots of Hall from the video of him doing squats.

“THIS IS DESTROYING ME BROOOOOO,” X user @AlpelDokkan wrote, sharing two screenshots of the video from when Hall dove into his pool. “HE FLOATED FOR 4 MINUTES.” The screenshots show two different timestamps, one at 7:36 am and one at 7:40 am, insinuating it took Hall four minutes to get into the pool.

Saratoga Spring water memes flood socials

Shortly after the resurfacing, memes of the video created their own internet subcultures. People rushed to create their own jokes about mouth tape, bananas, and getting it to “at least 10,000.”

One of the biggest so far includes the Saratoga Spring Water brand which features prominently in Hall’s videos. Hall doesn’t take any water from the tap – not for drinking but especially not for his ice bowl face dunking. While this practice can help reduce puffiness and keep skin looking matte, it feels more like a wealth-flex to do so using only bottled water, multiple times a day.

Mega-influencer Mr. Beast even dunked on the dunking. “Morning gang, don’t forget to dunk your face in ice water today,” he posted on his X account (@MrBeast) on Mar. 23., 2025, receiving over 10.3M views, 242K likes, and 12K reshares.

“Just dunked my head into this and now i own a home in a walkable neighborhood,” wrote X user @dieworkwear, taking a jab at the association of the bottled water brand and success.

X user @computer_gay posted a photo of their grocery cart filled with bananas and bottles of Saratoga Spring Water, captioned with, “Am I forgetting anything?”

“Time to lock in,” wrote X user @ArowCS with an image of a bowl of ice water, some bananas, and a computer screen showing the title of Counter Strike 2.

“You have no idea how successful im about to be,” posted X user @macyagilliam, with an image they took featuring a tower of Saratoga Spring Water displayed at their local grocery store.

X user @milkkarten pointed out that Saratoga Spring Water has joined in on the fun, with a few cheeky posts on their Instagram page (@SaratogaWater). The ads have text overlays including “Pore Perfection” and “Plunge. If you must,” referencing Hall’s use of the water in his videos.

The video is a win for the brand, as X user @FearedBuck pointed out on Mar. 23., 2025 that “Saratoga Water has seen a spike in Google searches with a 1,379% increase in interest” since the reshare went viral. Market Watch reported that shares of Primo Brand have risen as well.

Ashton Hall scam allegations

While interest in Hall has increased dramatically since the viral resurfacing of his morning routine, some are calling out the influencer for leading a fake life.

“This man fooled everyone and you’re making him famous by talking about him daily,” X user @ImHeika wrote on @FearedBuck’s post. “He’ll be getting paid with all these impressions.”

“Mind you he’s a scammer,” adds X user @harryshouse3.

X user @dougboneparth speculated that Hall could be a trust fund baby. “How to be successful,” they wrote in their post, which included bullet points like, “Wake up at 4am,” “Drink Saratoga Spring water,” “Rub bananas on your face,” and “Inherit $10 million.”

It’s unclear if these allegations are true, but X user @emesola did some digging of her own and uncovered a bit of Hall’s troubled past. “That fitness influencer guy who drives a G-Wagon and rubs banana on his face just got served for eviction from his apartment,” she posted. “Don’t let lifestyle IG fool you.”

She includes an image of an alleged eviction notice from the Brickell Flatiron Condominium association, and followed up with, “So tired of people like this. Stop putting up a front for IG!! Whatever happened to authenticity?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashton Hall via Instagram DM and his website, Saratoga Spring Water via their online contact form, and @tipsformenx via X DM, for comment.

