Women are calling out straight men for “ruining” club culture: “America really has become Ken’s mojo dojo casa house”

Club and bar culture has always had unspoken rules. Women get priority at the bar, they claim the elevated platforms for dancing, and men typically hang back, letting the women shine and maybe going up to them for a dance, a chat, or to offer a drink.

But according to a growing chorus of frustrated clubgoers on TikTok, those dynamics have completely flipped, and many say it’s not for the better.

Women call out men for dominating club spaces

A trend is emerging on social media showing men taking over the very spaces that were traditionally reserved for women to dance and be seen.

In a viral video, Jusnene (@jusnene2) delivered a passionate rant about the shift she’s witnessed in club culture.

“When the [expletive] have you ever seen men wanna be on the stage shaking they [expletive], looking out to the crows. I ain’t never seen that,” Jusnene said. “It was always the girls on stage, the girls in the center, the girls at the top. Men were just waiting to see who’s gonna get messed up enough to want to dance with them. Not rushing the [expletive] stage.”

“This is why club culture is dead because men have become the women,” Jusnene said.

Jusnene goes further, connecting this club behavior to broader relationship dynamics.

“I thought it was just in the relationships of them wanting to be pampered and wanting to be the prize. It’s even in the clubs when y’all ain’t got nobody. I’ll be damned if I look up at my man that’s on the goddamn stage,” she went on.

The issue extends beyond just taking up platform space. Jusnene reminisces about how club culture used to work, when women got in free before 11 p.m., ladies drank free, and drinks were cheap and strong.

The trend is widespread

Other women have been posting their own experiences with this trend.

Kiera (@festivalkiera) posted footage showing six guys standing on an elevated platform in a club, barely moving to the music. Text overlay reads, “FYI: no one wants to see 6 straight dudes do nothing on an elevated surface.” In her caption, she writes, “Go back to the ground where you belong.”

Hannah (@hannaemilyy) shared similar footage from a packed club, where at least seven guys are standing on couches, and none are actually dancing, except for one. Her text overlay states: “Club culture is dead bc men want to stand on the couches like a princess.” The caption asks pointedly: “Are you not embarrassed truly?”

The trend pieces together a broader complaint: men are no longer being considerate of women in clubs and bars. They’re not buying drinks, they’re not letting women cut in front for better views of DJs or concerts, and they’re occupying the elevated surfaces that were traditionally spaces for women to dance and have fun with their friends.

It’s worth noting that some commentary around this trend has veered into homophobic or otherwise problematic territory, with certain users making derogatory remarks about men’s sexuality or masculinity based on their club behavior. These comments detract from legitimate criticisms about changing social dynamics in nightlife spaces.

Why the shift in club culture?

The frustration over men taking over club spaces is just one symptom of a broader decline in club culture that experts and social media users have been documenting.

Comedian and TikToker Demetrius Fields argues that cameras and social media have fundamentally changed nightlife.

“Cameras killed the club. If you go to the club and dance for more than three seconds, a circle of strangers will form around you like Lord of the Flies. And they’re all gonna pull out their flash and put it on you.”

This constant threat of being recorded and potentially becoming a viral meme has created what Fields calls “social media anxiety” that makes clubs less appealing. The fear of public scrutiny online has made people, especially women who traditionally dominated the dance floors, less willing to let loose and be themselves.

But it’s not just about phones.

Newsweek reports that the high cost of clubbing has also played a major role. Demetrius Fields breaks it down: a cover charge of $30 to $50, drinks at $15 each, and potentially $70 for an Uber home adds up to over $150 for one night out.

“Why would I do all of that when I can spend 10 bucks on snacks and binge-watch The Sopranos from the privacy and comfort of my overpriced apartment?” he asks.

Research backs this up. A 2022 survey by Keep Hush found that only 25 percent of Gen Z were still interested in clubbing, according to Newsweek. Another survey by the Night Time Industries Association found that 61 percent of U.K. residents aged 18 to 30 reported going out less frequently, with rising costs being the leading factor.

“Somebody on that video says, ‘America really has become Ken’s mojo dojo casa house.’ I have never seen anything more true,” a top comment read.

“As a millennial… a bouncer would have NEVER allowed this in our day. I’m sorry that the boys ruined clubbing for you girlies. Now I know why clubbing died,” a person said.

“I NEED A MAN TO TELL ME WHY THIS HAS SHIFTED? In my college years, the men weren’t allowed up there. Now it feels like they are all surrounding their prey? They don’t even dance like the vibes are OFF,” another noted.

“The funniest part is that they’re not even DANCINGGGG JUS STARIN AT EVERYBODY,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jusnene, Kiera, and Hannah for comment via direct message.

