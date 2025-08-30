Is asking for honeymoon funds instead of a gift registry tacky? Millennials and boomers are having a heated debate

The topic of wedding gift registries vs honeymoon funds is sparking some serious debate online as people contemplate the idea of tradition, generational divides, and the actual purpose of gift-giving.

Featured Video

The debate isn’t a new one, but this particular iteration started at the end of July, when @haleyvemealone posted, “Helping my millennial friend decide what to put on her wedding registry because the boomers in her life are insisting they want to give a gift instead of contributing to her honeymoon fund, which is what she actually wants.”

Why do married couples ask for honeymoon funds?

A disinterest in a traditional gift registry has become more common in recent years. A lot of this can be chalked up to people getting married later in life. Most millennials are currently in their 30s or early 40s; at this point, they’ve already been living on their own, purchasing the things they would usually ask for on a wedding registry for themselves over the past decade or two.

Advertisement

Many couples these days live together before getting married, too, which means they’ve already done the whole merge, purge, and purchasing joint items situation that comes with cohabitation.

Obviously, everyone’s needs are different. Some couples definitely still benefit from a wedding registry—or use it as an opportunity to upgrade their lives. Some couples own houses and have space for extraneous items like fancy china or the latest ultra-niche viral kitchen gadget.

But the ones who don’t need more stuff in their lives have turned to asking for honeymoon funds instead. It’s still connected to the celebration of marriage and, to them, is a much better use of guests’ money than yet another toaster oven. With the economy the way it is, it’s also the only way some married couples can even afford a honeymoon.

Is asking for honeymoon funds tacky?

As the original tweet suggests, boomers tend to struggle with this shift. Asking for specific gifts on a registry, no matter how over-the-top they may be, is the norm. Asking for money is gauche.

Advertisement

And they aren’t the only ones who feel that way. Some people suggested that if couples don’t need home-related items, they shouldn’t ask for gifts at all (ignoring the fact that even in that scenario, engaged couples invariably have friends and relatives who relentlessly ask what they want anyway).

The whole thing clearly brings out some seriously strong opinions on both sides of the divide, while also proving that there’s a strange complexity to this topic. For instance, one person suggested that asking for funds specifically for a honeymoon is tacky, but giving cash is totally okay—even if the couple then uses that money for a honeymoon.

Honeymoon funds are extremely tacky, I think I’m with the boomers on this one unfortunately… https://t.co/TIxj1thtU2 — eli 🕯✨ (@nienna121) August 1, 2025

Ok? But what is the difference? — Why Stop Now🤷🏽‍♂️ (@Down4Mizzou) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

Another person insisted they only want to give gifts because doing so forces the recipient to think of them every time they use the item.

So the gift is about YOU. Got it. — NKE (@MissN191) August 1, 2025

And so the debate raged on…

Pretty narcissistic to try and dictate what other people are allowed to *gift* you. — 🌞HerExcell🏖️ (@HerExcell) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

I’ve lived with my fiancé for 7 years, we have all of the cups, towels, bowls and blankets we need. We can afford our honeymoon but if someone wants to give us a gift I’d rather get money for experiences or our savings than household items we already own. Does that make sense? — heath’s evil twin (@Hotdogheath) August 1, 2025

the same wedding they graciously spent thousands of dollars on just to wine, dine and entertain you? then take off the pearls you’re clutching and stay home with the chickens instead, Ms Bird — jord & 🇵🇸 (@jrdznn) August 1, 2025

they’re not “obligated” to do anything but if they’re anything like the people in my family, they would certainly not be happy with no gift list either. they will insist on contributing, just want to do it in ways they’re familiar with — hyper(bolic) disco(unting) girl (@hyperdiscogirl) August 1, 2025

Explicitly asking for monetary funds instead of meaningful gifts is crass and as a millennial it’s a hill I will die on. If you have all the nicer linens and beautiful china, then say no gifts. Expecting people to pay for a vacation or the party you’re throwing is gauche. https://t.co/hRWvfA5xoN — Susan (@smmarland) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

I don’t understand how people are claiming it’s rude to outright ask for money but it’s somehow not rude to ask for a list of expensive presents. Are couples allowed to ask for what they want or not? https://t.co/L2E9CalGBb — Abby Giannatelli (@abbitha1108) August 1, 2025

Your wedding is quite literally all about you — ⏳Opal ⏳ (@opalwatch) August 1, 2025

My take as a married then divorced person:

1) ex and I lived together before we got married. The things we needed were minimal.

2) I understand wanting to give something tangible, but I didn’t need a crystal relish tray

3) what we really needed was money. https://t.co/33ohyplgQD — HockeySheWrote (@HockeySheWrote) August 2, 2025

You’re so aggressively American.



In lots of other cultures they shower you in cash AT the damn wedding.



Americans are just poor with no culture and no travel sense and want to limit others joy b/c THEY couldn’t go.



I’ve given cash gifts. — Sunglasses x Sneakers 🍹🕶️👟👟 (@SceneByAshlix) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

funny thing is only middle class/pretend rich thinks it’s tacky to write a check



went to my rich (old money) friends wedding years ago and they were being handed envelopes with cash/checks in it all night (gifts given at bridal shower not wedding)!! https://t.co/wn5YpYPF8H — de’uTHIQUE (@thiquegyal) August 1, 2025

Like I probably wouldn’t give someone a cash gift below $120 for a wedding but an $80 kettle doesn’t feel like I’m being cheap. — #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) August 1, 2025

I would just put my honeymoon fund on my registry lol — ｡✿° 𝓜𝓸𝓶𝓶𝔂 𝓜𝓸𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓮°✿｡ | 2ᴅ ꜰɪɴᴅᴏᴍ (@MommyMoirae) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.