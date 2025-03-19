The ‘anxiety’ mirror trend is haunting TikTok—here’s how it works

A mix of both creative and creepy, one TikTok trend is making light of mental illness, self-awareness, and even, creative expression through dance. It’s the “anxiety” mirror trend (also known as the “anxiety mirror trend challenge), and it’s shedding light on many TikTok users’ struggles with—you guessed it—anxiety.

What is the anxiety mirror trend?

The “anxiety” mirror trend is similar in meaning and action to the “anxiety” dance challenge. In the “anxiety” dance challenge, TikTokers are seen wearing headphones and dancing to the song “Anxiety” by the artist Doechii. Then, a dancer unexpectedly appears behind them, mirroring the TikTokker’s dance moves and scaring them with their presence.

The “anxiety” mirror trend is a more complex and more prevalent version of this. In these TikTok videos, the TikToker is standing close to a mirror. While they can be doing a variety of things, most popularly they are dancing and/or lip-syncing to Doechii’s “anxiety.”

While it seems like the reflection in the mirror is simply mimicking the TikToker’s actions, at a certain point, the reflection breaks from the TikTokker’s movements and creates its own, independent action. Often, this action is a judgment, mockery, or ominously voyeuristic observation of the subject.

What does the ‘anxiety’ mirror trend mean?

The reflection in the mirror challenge embodies the TikTokker’s inner anxiety. When the reflection breaks from mirroring the TikTokker, it symbolizes anxiety taking over, giving way to paranoia and self-consciousness.

The use of the Doechii song “Anxiety” further emphasizes the meaning of the trend. The song has an ominous melody, with lyrics that include, “my anxiety / can’t shake it off of me / Somebody’s watchin’ me,” often narrating the trend as it plays out in each video.

When did it start?

The “anxiety” mirror trend began in late February 2025. While it’s origin is unknown, TikTok creator @briar__rose_ shared two mirror trend videos on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, both of which went viral at 1.9 million views and 8.6 million views.

From there, both videos perpetuating the trend and how to achieve the trend became popular.

How do you edit a video for the ‘Anxiety’ mirror trend?

While the dance trend is easy to recreate, the mirror trend takes a bit of technological know-how. The effect is achieved by filming two videos, one of the subject and one of the reflection. The two are edited together in a split screen in the editor app CapCut. Here’s how to do it:

Record yourself dancing next to a mirror (a dance, an action, etc.) Without moving the camera, record a similar video. This time, focus on the actions of the reflection. The beginning of the video should be exactly the same as the first video, but at the end, the reflection should break from dancing and do something completely different (or the best effect, most of this second video should be nearly the same as the first. This way, when the reflection breaks from mimicking the actions of the subject, for maximum spookiness) In the app CapCut, create a new project and add both videos as screen recording drafts. Go to the menu at the bottom of the project, and scroll to aspect ratio. Format the aspect ratio for TikTok. Scroll through the menu at the bottom and find “overlay.” Overlay the portion of the second video where the reflection splits from mirroring the subject. At this point, there will be two rows in the project one with the first video, and one with the (now shorter) second video. Both will be seen in the project’s main screen, and can be moved around to fit within this screen. Split the screen of the first video with the second, so that the mirror in the second video replaces where it was in the first video. Play with the splitscreen to make sure it looks seamless. Click done, and import the video into TikTok, adding the “anxiety” music to the new project.

This trend is likely a way for many TikTokers to explore and process anxiety in a playful and creative way, creating videos that are not only entertaining, but make other uses feel less alone in their mental health journeys.

