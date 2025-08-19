“Your shirt’s racist”: Walmart shopper complains about girl’s shirt, accidentally reveals too much

An anti-KKK t-shirt drew accusations of “racism” from a random Walmart shopper, and people are obsessed with how the interaction went down.

Keiajah (@theprettiestreal1) was recording a quick video of herself at a Walmart in Missouri when a woman approached her to complain about her t-shirt.

“Your shirt’s pretty f**king racist, by the way,” the woman can be heard saying off-screen.

The shirt in question features a cartoon figure dressed in the recognizable white KKK hood being hung by a Confederate flag fashioned into a noose. White hands are visible beneath the robe, but the figure is otherwise generic. The back of the shirt reads “Kill the Klan.”

Keiajah immediately asked the woman if she was a Klan member herself—a logical question, considering her taking offense to imagery of a notoriously violent, racist group reaping what they’ve sown. When the woman denied being in the KKK, the TikToker pushed further, asking why she would be offended and who the shirt would be offensive to.

“To other people,” the woman says.

“Klan members,” Keiajah suggests, to which the woman finally admits, “Probably.”

Who the shirt actually offends

This isn’t the first time Keiajah has worn the shirt out in public and garnered a reaction. The shirt is actually one of her own design, sold through her online clothing company, Radical Resistance. As such, she seems to regularly wear it and at least occasionally run into people who seem put off by the messaging.

“The thing I love most about when I be wearing this shirt out and about is it kind of shows you people’s true colors, because if you have a problem with the messaging…why do you have a problem with the messaging? Why? Ask yourself that,” she suggested in one TikTok. “Unpack that. And then come back to me.”

People are obsessed

While the occasional Walmart shopper may not be a fan of Keiajah’s shirt (and we suspect plenty of terminally online anonymous social media accounts may feel the same way), she’s received an outpouring of support online from people who understand the tolerance paradox.

“It’s literally anti-racist.”

“The response was perfect. As a white person this is not offensive. I’d smile if I saw it.”

“White guy here that owns the shirt. Love the stares I get.”

“So basically she’s saying she’s a clan member without saying she’s a clan member. her math was NOT mathing at all.”

As Keiajah said, if this is the kind of thing that offends you, it’s definitely time to do some serious soul-searching as to why that is.

