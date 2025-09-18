“It didn’t feel good talking to her”: Animal communicator shares story of speaking to a “demonic” cat. It’s not quite that simple

Who doesn’t want to know what their pet is thinking? The idea of hearing your pet’s inner world—do they like you, are they happy, do they prefer the wet or dry food—is undeniably tempting.

But as one recent session with a cat named Dolly shows, sometimes it’s better not to ask.

Animal communicator’s story goes viral on TikTok

In a viral video with more than 850,000 views, animal communicator Lori Cowen (@loricowen__) shared what she calls the “worst animal communication session” she’s ever had and it was with a cat named Dolly.

Before jumping into it, Cowen did let viewers know that she’s sharing about the off-putting session with the owner’s permission.

“I got halfway through this session and I was like, we gotta stop,” Cowen said. “It didn’t feel good talking to her… she was saying how she’s sinister and evil.”

Cowen paused the session and returned the next day, but it was just more of the same.

When asked what she wanted to communicate, Dolly reportedly described herself as harboring both good and evil.

“There’s a fire burning inside me,” Dolly said, “I feel like a caged demon ready to be let out and pounce.”

“Sometimes doing bad things makes me happy, like starting [expletive]. I like to pick on those smaller and weaker than me. I can be a bully, and I’m not apologetic for it; it’s just who I am,” she went on to say.

Dolly said that some cats are just evil and it’s in their nature. “I like causing trouble, wreaking havoc, terrorizing the neighbor. I am one of those,” she declared.

How does Dolly feel about her family?

Dolly’s complex feelings toward her human family became another focus. When asked about her mother, she called her “disgusting” and said she needs to shower more and take better care of herself.

She noted that while her mom “is decent and kind,” she’s also “terrible and makes terrible decisions.”

Of her cat sibling, she said she hates her “with every fiber of my being.”

Despite the hostility, Dolly admitted love for her family: “I love all my family and I hate them because I am sinister.”

How did the session end?

Cowen described the session as physically and emotionally taxing. “I hated talking to this cat. This cat hated talking to me. I hope I never have a session like this again,” she said.

She emphasized that while she does not believe in demons, the intensity of Dolly’s behavior was remarkable.

BTW, the session concluded with Dolly “giving the middle finger and walking away.”

When reached via email, Cowen stressed that she wanted to “make it clear that Dolly’s mom said they love her, warts and all, and when they welcome an animal into the home, they would never rehome them.”

She explained that the owner is “happy with the reading even though Dolly obviously thinks that she stinks and is disgusting.”

However, Cowen is also concerned with the welfare of all animals and pets and hopes this story does not deter potential pet owners from adopting animals or give them an excuse to abandon their pets.

“I do not want to do a disservice to animals, and cats specifically, by having people think there are evil animals, and it would give them an excuse to hurt or abandon them,” she shared.

Dolly’s owner reacts

The cat’s owner said she wasn’t surprised at all by how the session went, and was instead amused and felt validated.

She shared that Dolly was nicknamed “Demon Cat” because she’s “borderline evil but for the most part well-behaved.”

The owner laughed at Dolly’s critiques of her hygiene, noting her work as a nurse with night shifts. She also disclosed personal challenges, including a gambling addiction and bipolar disorder, but emphasized that she is medicated and stable.

Despite the rough session, the owner found the communication insightful:

“It genuinely made sense to me. The fact that she flipped you off when you left made me laugh so hard. Inappropriate and rude? Yes, but very Australian.”

“I’m sorry you’re so distressed by this. I can’t stop laughing,” a top comment read.

“She didn’t do anything other than be honest, and you gon tell her you hate talking to her,” a person said.

“She’s not evil or demonic; you were just connecting with all her pain and sadness. She lives in an environment she can’t heal in and is resentful,” another wrote.

“The mom did volunteer that she’s bipolar. Could it be that the cat is picking up the mom’s energy, and possibly from the energies that the mom is bringing home from work? They both can be energy sponges,” a commenter pointed out.

Meanwhile, TikToker @daddygetmeoutofhere shared the contrast he’s noticed between cats’ and dogs’ inner thoughts after watching a bunch of TikTok videos of psychic discussions with animals.

According to him, cats seemed focused on abstract ideas like past lives and the nature of time, while dogs appeared carefree and joyful, expressing simple pleasures like running.

“The cats are talking about how the concept of time is meaningless… past lives and stuff… and the dogs are like, ‘I’m so happy, I love to run.’”

