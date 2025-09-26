Fake art from “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” unlocks a new fan obsession: Angry Rosalina

What started as a set of fake renderings claiming to show Rosalina in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has turned into Nintendo’s newest viral phenomenon. Though the images were later confirmed to be fabricated, one design in particular, dubbed “Angry Rosalina,” has become a fan favorite, inspiring memes and fan art across social media.

Nintendo announces The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

During a recent Nintendo Direct presentation, the gaming company revealed the next title in its film franchise to be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set for release on April 3, 2026. This follow-up to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will take place in the setting of the corresponding video game, in which Mario travels through space to rescue Princess Peach.

He does this with the assistance of Rosalina, a “guardian of the cosmos” who owns the Comet Observatory that serves as Mario’s base and vessel. The 2007 titled debuted the new character, whom Nintendo fans instantly embraced.

On Sept. 12, 2025, Nintendo announced the title of the long-awaited sequel to their first Mario Bros. film of the 21st century. It wasn’t long before rumored leaks of enticing details started to appear online.

According to Know Your Meme, a now deleted TikTok account called @galaxy.leaks posted images they claimed were leaked artist renderings for the new movie during the first half of this week. These included what looked like concept art for Rosalina making various facial expressions.

Are the Rosalina leaks real?

While some fans were ecstatic just to see her again, some spotted signs of AI.

You mean to tell me that this leaked Rosalina render for the mario galaxy movie is completely ai?



This looked so real. pic.twitter.com/dXoe1Tkz6z — Shine (@Shine__Meme) September 25, 2025

“You mean to tell me that this leaked Rosalina render for the mario galaxy movie is completely ai?” wrote @Shine__Meme on X, sarcastically.

“This looked so real.”

i lied to you all for the love of the game i sculpted this based on the leak it’s probably real pic.twitter.com/Y5TDwNmFxB — Avovet (@Avovet3D) September 24, 2025

Another user, @Avovet3D, made claims that they created the images, then said they based them on real leaks. It appears likely, however, that this latter claim was not meant to be taken seriously.

On Sept. 24, 2025, YouTuber DahJuanPa said in a video that he created the fake renderings from the TikTok account based on someone else’s fan concept of movie Rosalina. The consensus now seems to be that they were definitely not real leaks.

New meme unlocked: Angry Rosalina

Regardless of their lack of authenticity, Nintendo fans now have a special place in their heart for one rendering in particular. Angry Rosalina, with her pouty mouth and furrowed brow, launched into meme status within days.

Fan art cropped up faster than rumors after Nintendo Direct day. Others joked about the source of her anger.

“Rosalina’s mad she was chucked into ChatGPT for a fake leak,” said X user @ImWhoreHay.

For the most part, however, people simply adore Angry Rosalina. Nintendo will score serious points if they put that expression on her face in the film.

Before hearing the bad news, @zdIink wrote that they “don’t know if those super mario galaxy movie leaks are real but rosalina looks so good.”

“I love it when she’s hatin!” declared @SushiBurgerrr. “But how would you calm her down?”

