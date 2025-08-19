“The love from the US has been crazy”: Scottish Black people react to Americans only now realizing they exist

Many Americans are finally realizing that Black Scottish people are a thing thanks to several going viral on TikTok. After one such TikToker attracted attention in part because he looks quite a bit like actor Sterling K. Brown, he started tagging fellow Black users who also speak in that delightful accent.

Featured Video

Now the entire internet’s new obsession is Black folks who were born and raised in Scotland.

Americans are just discovering Black Scottish TikTok

It all started with Torgi Squire (@starboysobersfitness) doing numbers with a TikTok video about the weather in Scotland, posted last week and gaining 3.8 million views. The post really took off after it escaped the Scottish bubble and reached the U.S.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know we come in Scottish!” wrote commenter @jasminejayyyooo.

Squire followed up with an even more popular video the next day, addressing the fact that Black people do, in fact, grow up in Scotland sometimes. He seemed fairly tickled by the fascination coming from America.

“Yes, I am Black. Yes, I am Scottish,” he said. “I am not Sassenach, I am not Irish, I am not Welsh. Forty-three years born and raised in Scotland, 100 percent Scotch beef right here.”

Advertisement

“I’m not sure how this got to America, me complaining about the weather, but welcome.”

He went on to list a number of other Black Scottish TikTokers, including @BashTheEntertainer, @ceexcc, and @abiakinn, and offered to do voice recordings for audiobooks.

As of Tuesday, #blackscottishtiktok had 3,582 posts under its name.

The trend quickly spread beyond Squire’s circle, surprising other Black Scottish creators with a sudden influx of followers and commenters.

Advertisement

“My friend was saying that Americans have found Scottish Black people, and then I look at my comments, and they’re literally flooding my comments talking about ‘we found you,’” said @ericamoura00. “Girl, I’ve been here. We’ve been here.”

“I didn’t think that Americans knew that Scottish people existed in general,” joked @stvbashir.

Advertisement

“It’s just amazing to see”

People outside of Scotland, and especially those outside of the Black community, appear as shocked to learn that Black folks do exist and have existed all around the world as they do every time a Black actor is cast in a fantasy film. In this case, the reaction has, however, been positive so far.

There’s just something about a Scottish accent that gets Americans giddy.

“I’ve seen women repost you about 15 times this morning,” reported TikToker @lindseyford11 on Squire’s video. “No complaints.”

Advertisement

“Please for the love of god get on here wearing a kilt,” @thelarabertani requested. “But give us a warning. I’ll want to be alone for it.”

Those who already knew were quick to point out that this is exactly why we need that kind of media representation. Or, failing that, money to travel.

“It’s less about geography and more about history,” said X user @altBLXCK. “Not knowing that black people touched every piece of land on earth before anyone else is CRAZY to me. This is how powerful media is and lack of representation. Perception is everything.”

Advertisement

“Oh, it’s no secret that Black people are everywhere. It’s just a matter of, I guess, going to the place and seeing for yourself,” wrote @naeunoff1cial. “But seeing black Scottish people…that’s pretty dope. It’s just amazing to see us in different parts of the world.”

Even Sterling K. Brown has responded to the trend, according to his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

“My husband has been speaking with a Scottish brogue all day,” she wrote on Threads. “Send help and a kilt please.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.