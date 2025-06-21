A Reddit post from 2022 drew quite a bit of patriotism during a troubled decade by asking, “What does the United States get right?” Though we may be a nation in decline, or at least going through it right now, the U.S. has produced some good things in its history, especially through the incredible efforts of its people.

From disability rights to a typically friendly and open atmosphere to Shrek, users on Ask Reddit from around the world reminisced about everything the U.S. has to offer, and it got pretty sappy sometimes. Get your American flag tissues ready.

1. National parks

“Valuing actual wilderness in places like national parks.

Here in England, they will ‘restore’ or ‘create’ natural habitats, which is sort-of nice, but they are almost like zoos. They are too small to survive by themselves so they are actively maintained.” —u/anon5005

2. The highway system

“Interstate highway system.

Blows my mind that I can get pretty much anywhere I want down there without having to take some crazy roundabout route and have ample places to stop and eat/bathroom/refuel.” —u/runtimemess

3. Movies

“Films. Don’t get me wrong, the US can put out some bad films, but the best ones I’ve seen are usually American.” —u/ConcreteGardoki

4. Public libraries

“Our public libraries are a real backbone for the country.

Andrew Carnegie’s groundwork in building the institution of free libraries, even in small towns, set a precedent that we wouldn’t fathom today but couldn’t live without. They often serve not only as an information exchange but as [a] cultural hub, art gallery, performing arts center, tax aide, voter registration, job resources, etc. in communities.” —u/fadedVHS

5. Building accessibility

“Accessibility code for buildings. I come from a country where disability is looked upon like a crime or fault. The USA does an amazing job of making things accessible. I haven’t seen all of the USA, but the majority of the places have amazing system.” —u/snreddit87

6. Science and technology

“The US is an absolute science powerhouse. The technology we come out with has touched the lives of nearly every person on the planet.” —u/AmericanHoneycrisp

7. Gas stations

“Gas stations like QuikTrip, where they have clean bathrooms, lighted parking lots, free air for your tires, ten different coffees on tap, beer, hot dogs, any soft drink or snack you want, the list goes on. In other countries — you’re not gonna believe this — their gas stations only sell……gas.” —u/Blort_McFluffuhgus

8. The postal system

“The US postal system is the most far-reaching postal system in the world. We will deliver nearly anything to any mailbox.”

“Do you live in the bottom of the Grand Canyon? Say no more, postal donkies.” —u/Bergy_Berg

9. Our open, friendly nature

“How friendly people are. Don’t get me wrong there’s ton of friendly cultures, and even plenty more hospitable ones than the US, but the sheer level of openness in and genuine friendliness is something else in the US.” —u/bombayblue

10. Air conditioning everywhere

“Air conditioning. I’m currently on vacation in Italy, and everywhere is so hot.” —u/socal136

11. Iced drinks

“Ice in your glass. Lots of ice in your glass. enough to make your drink ice cold. It’s like the rest of the world has no refrigeration.” —u/galwegian

12. Grocery options

“The amount of choices at the grocery store. It can be overwhelming but most other countries don’t have nearly the same amount of options for something as simple as ‘potato chips.’” —u/External_Fox995

13. Small talk

“I can’t believe no one is saying the obvious one……. genuine non-transactional small talk IRL (not just online). Do you know how many other countries think our small talk skill is some weird oddity? I heard this a lot in Nordic countries, Germany, the Netherlands, India, and so on. Its not that they don’t have small talk either, because they do, but Americans generally talk ALOT about nothing and thoroughly enjoy it.” —u/Citydweller4545

14. Cultural acceptance

“Cultural acceptance. I know people like to shit on the US but honestly in many other countries you can immigrate and you’ll always be the ‘foreigner’. Aside from a small minority of assholes, most Americans accept and even appreciate diversity. Everyone can come to the US and become American regardless of origin. I love that.” —u/Terrami

15. Education for older people

“I love that in the US if you go back to school at 40 or 50, no one blinks an eye. If you get a degree at 80 or 90, you are a total hero.”

“In many cultures, you need to be done with school in your twenties. No one goes to school later in life.” —u/Bekiala

16. Free public toilets

“Free public toilets everywhere you go. It’s kind of a culture shock to go to a different country to have to pay money to use the restroom. It’s a necessity, I would rather people be allowed to use the restroom rather than do their business outside.” —u/Taco_ivore

17. Shrek

“We’re the nation that created Shrek. That’s all I need to say.” —u/pandyabee

18. Immigration

“I say this as an immigrant who came to this country, so perhaps take it with a grain of salt. But it truly gives people a second chance at life. My life would be nowhere near as good as it is right now if I were back in my home country.” —u/Porongas1993

19. Burgers

“Burgers. Motherf*ckin burgers.” —u/ProfessorRoyHinkley

20. Freedom of speech

“Free speech. I can get arrested for saying certain opinions in my country.” —u/PrimeMinisterArdern

