‘I hate everything about y’all’: Amazon driver delivers packages. Then she gives a brutal rant to doorbell camera

Most everyone has ordered one too many packages from Amazon…but in doing so, not many customers experience the wrath of their Amazon delivery driver. Recently, an Amazon employee went viral after a doorbell camera captured their furious outburst on a wealthy customer’s doorstep. The footage inspired heated reactions online about class, privilege, and Amazon delivery drivers’ working conditions.

‘Does your Amazon delivery driver hate you this much?’

On March 17, 2025, X account @alexstein99 posted a video captioned “Does your Amazon delivery driver hate you this much?” In the video, a doorbell camera captured an Amazon driver bringing a dolly full of boxes to the front door of a seemingly upper-class home. Hitting a step, the boxes tumbled over.

Then the footage cut to a different time of day, where the same driver approached the doorbell camera and began to speak her mind. “Been waiting on this day to tell you how much I hate this f*cking house,” she began. “The waters, all the sh*t that you order. All the sh*t? I hate it.”

“You are the laziest f*cking house in this whole goddamn neighborhood,” she said. “you’re inconsiderate, your bullshit—I f*cking hate everything about y’all.”

“We break out backs, we break our necks, we break everything trying to bring you this sh*it,” the driver heatedly continued into the doorbell camera. “And you’re ungrateful as f*ck, I hope you know that.”

The video then showed other instances of the Amazon worker leaving packages at the door. The first time, the packages topped over again and she left them there, taking a picture for proof of delivery when she left the premises. The second cut was the Amazon delivery driver leaving a single package at the door, without event.

The video garnered 37.3 million views, 169,000 likes, and 17,000 comments that were overwhelmingly critical of the Amazon worker for her outburst, saying she should be grateful for having a job. Other comments empathized with the driver’s situation.

Does your Amazon delivery driver hate you this much? pic.twitter.com/EDVujuWo82 — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) March 15, 2025

‘These people should be fired at once’

Many of those who disagreed with the delivery driver’s behavior criticized her for being jealous of the perceived success of the recipient or blamed her for taking the job in the first place. “To the people in the comments taking her side, that is the reason you are where you are in life,” read one comment. “These people should be fired at once. Outrageous behavior.” read another.

“If she doesn’t like her job she should get a different one,” another comment asserted. “She has no idea who lives there. Maybe they are housebound, maybe they work 100 hour weeks, it doesn’t matter. They pay for delivery, she chose to be a person who delivers things. They are not the problem.”

Other critics said the problem was the workers’ gender. “A man would not be complaining about lifting, carrying and ‘breaking nails.’ Would he?” Questioned one user.

‘Worst job on the planet’

A smaller portion of the comments defended the Amazon driver, discussing the unfair conditions of Amazon workers and how American culture overindulges in delivery services. “They’re home and just being lazy, read one comment. “I understand this Amazon driver.”

“Worst job on the planet!” Read another. “No one should have to deal with such a sh*t job and all that comes with it.”

Others found compassion for the delivery driver through their personal experience of knowing Amazon delivery drivers. “Amazon treats their employees like sh*t,” one user whose son delivered for Amazon commented. “If you knew what these people go through on the daily, you wouldn’t be hating so much.”

‘We need better working conditions’

Despite delivering nearly six billion packages in 2023, allegations of unsafe working conditions, low wages, and unfair labor practices have plagued Amazon workers since before the creation of the Amazon Labor Union in 2022.

The company itself has resisted unionization, and gaining better working conditions and expanded protections has proven challenging for Amazon workers, especially delivery drivers. “The pay needs to be better. The health insurance needs to be better,” Thomas Hickman, a Georgia-based delivery worker, told CNN. “We need better working conditions.”

