Woman’s unimpressed reaction to Trump during medal ceremony goes viral

A viral clip from a recent medal ceremony has critics of President Donald Trump applauding a woman’s blank-faced demeanor as she accepted an honor from the president. Alexandria Diaz, who received the Medal of Sacrifice on behalf of her late father, a Florida police officer, appeared visibly unimpressed by Trump, igniting praise from left-leaning corners of social media. Though she became somewhat of a protest icon, Diaz says the attention is her “worst nightmare,” and she’s making it clear she is not a Republican or a cop, and has no interest in being a meme, either.

Trump awards Medals of Sacrifice

On May 19, 2025, Trump presented Diaz with the Medal of Sacrifice for her father, who died in a traffic accident along with two fellow officers in Palm Beach, Florida, last November. His daughter accepted the medal with a blank face and refused the president’s offer to speak with the press.

As the video went viral online, left-wing social media users praised Diaz for what they perceived as a cold response to being in the presence of the current U.S. President. This was, of course, a somber event, but Diaz appeared immune to Trump’s charm, responding with a blank-faced “thank you” to his “I’m really proud of you.”

Right before this, Trump glances at her face with a look that his critics interpreted as confusion and distress.

“Trump looks confused, shocked, and embarrassed about why this woman accepting a medal on her father’s behalf refused to worship the ground he walks on,” said X user @HackingButLegal.

“He’s very unnerved by her behavior; more people need to act like this around him,” wrote @charise_lee. “He’s so used to all the sycophants falling all over him and sucking up to him.”

The footage soon began to circulate on TikTok with the caption, “She is all of us.”

Diaz: “This is actually my worst nightmare”

Despite all the praise from the left, Diaz hated to see herself plastered all over the internet. In the only video on her TikTok account, posted on May 20, she explains that she never wanted to go viral. However, she needed to make a few things clear.

“So this is actually my worst nightmare, to go viral, become a meme, whatever,” she said. “I literally just landed back home, and I got a text from my friend who was like ‘you’re going vial,’ and I was like ‘god no.’

“To cover some points: Not a cop. Not a Republican. I was there, I received that medal because my dad died in the line of duty along with two other officers alongside him last year in Palm Beach.”

Diaz believes that this incident caught Trump’s attention because it was in the same town as Mar-a-Lago, the golf resort where he spends most of his time.

She ended the video with “Free Palestine,” leaving little doubt as to her political leanings.

Left-wing TikTokers flooded to the video with more supportive comments.

“You basically gave him the cold shoulder that America wants to give,” wrote @user2823776805698. “You’re amazing with powerful energy.”

“Also, your face card is GIVING femme fatale perfection,” added @behindtheseamstv.

