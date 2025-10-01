How an AI slop video of a woman smashing a glass bridge turned into a massive meme

A surreal AI-generated video showing a woman gleefully hurling a massive rock onto a glass bridge, causing it to shatter beneath her, has gone massively viral.
In the short video, a large, grinning white woman in a pink T-shirt and red shorts is standing at the end of a glass bridge posing for the “camera.” She then fly-jumps backwards, destroying the bridge with a bang and causing it to collapse as people fell from the bridge to the river below.
The scene doesn’t end there, however, but follows a mother and child as they crash into the water. A golden retriever appears to rescue the girl and return her to her smiling mother. While the sequence was potentially designed to look heartwarming, many viewers found it bizarre and unsettling because of its uncanny-valley-like nature as an AI-generated video.
Where the video came from
The original upload appeared on Aug. 25, 2025, on the Facebook page called James Mason. In the page’s About section, it links to school404.com, a site operated by Magic Group, an AI content company tied to viral magician Julius Dein. Within a month, the post earned more than 225K views and over 800 likes.
The clip reached a larger audience on Sept 25 when @F530Josh reposted it on X. He wrote, “Opened Facebook and Reels autoplayed. First reel had 57k likes and 12,000 comments. Comments were overwhelmingly impressed old people praising a dog. This is the reel. I’m not joking. Facebook is dead.”
While the original Reel didn’t fit Josh’s description, the video he reposted was the same. The tweet drew in more than 18 million views and 24,000 likes since being posted.
Because of this, many people framed the clip as an example of Facebook AI slop videos that are meant to bring in engagement but are ultimately meaningless. Many called out boomers, specifically, for their inability to differentiate between a real video and one generated by AI.
How the “AI woman breaking a glass bridge with a rock” became a massive meme
As the video circulated, folks turned the rock-wielding middle-aged woman into a meme character of her own. Some joked that they were her, while others treated her as if she were an international fugitive.
Another X user, @Yung_Wooloo, added a different perspective to the narrative around the AI-generated video. They wrote, “What y’all don’t realize is that the people in the comments ‘falling’ for AI videos are 90% bots themselves. It’s dead internet theory all the way down.”
@Extraawesome12 tweeted, “I hate ai but love this fat old woman carrying a big a** rock and the leaps backwards for just no reason but just to kill these innocent people on a glass bridge with no regard for her own safety and its funny when I think of it like that.”
Examples of the AI woman breaking a glass bridge meme
“Crazy how incompetent Trump’s administration is,” @highprogressive tweeted. “focusing so much on ‘antifa’ when this woman is the most dangerous domestic terrorist currently at large on US soil.”
@confusionm8trix shared, “I can’t stop thinking about this concept,” sharing a still of the AI woman mid-jump.
“Trusting Kash Patel and the brave men and women of the FBI to BRING HER TO JUSTICE” joked @mettaworldwar in a Sep. 29 tweet with over 50,000 likes.
