“Cheap, chintzy, lazy”: Readers are canceling their Vogue subscriptions after AI-generated models appear in August issue

Vogue’s August 2025 issue, starring Anne Hathaway on the cover, has ignited a heated debate because of its use of AI-generated models. While some may see it as a step toward innovation, many readers feel Vogue has crossed a line. The inclusion of AI-generated “models” has led to subscription cancellations and criticism online.

AI in couture: Vogue’s digital dilemma

Inside the glossy pages, AI-generated figures pose in high-end couture against stylized backdrops, bearing flawless complexions and idealized proportions. Each image comes with a disclaimer stating it was “produced with artificial intelligence,” alongside full designer credits. Yet, that transparency hasn’t soothed concerns, as these advertisements have taken away jobs from models, makeup artists, photographers, and more.

Vogue’s August issue has begun to use “AI models” instead of human models for some of their photoshoots.



Critics argue the pristine visuals lack soul. Although the models wear real fashion from top labels, many say the images resemble luxury video game renders more than genuine editorials. While supporters claim AI offers faster production and cleaner visuals, detractors believe it sacrifices emotional depth and the artistry that human models bring.

This isn’t Vogue’s first brush with controversy, but the shift toward digital “perfection” arrives at a time when consumers increasingly crave authenticity. The overwhelming response from long-time readers suggests this particular fusion of fashion and technology has backfired.

Fashion fans react with displeasure

Social media lit up with frustration as readers voiced disapproval of the digitally enhanced imagery. For them, swapping human models for code undermines the dedication models put into their craft.

One person tweeted, “Had to end the Vogue magazine subscription I’ve had for years because the latest magazine used AI models ??? In Vogue? AI models in Vogue?”

A mother shared a more personal story, writing, “True story: my Gen Z daughter is all about analog. She subscribes to @voguemagazine and gets the physical copy in the mail. New issue shows up. She’s flipping through, stops, and says, ‘Some of these models are AI.’ I say maybe it’s bad Photoshop. She’s like, ‘Nope. It’s definitely AI. I’m canceling.’”

She went on to add that her daughter doesn’t care that the images were for ads, and not editorial pieces. “Advertisers think Gen Z is hooked on AI and won’t care. But some of them do. AI isn’t always a flex. Sometimes it’s the reason they bounce.”

Fashion fans aren’t just reacting emotionally, they’re calling out a deeper concern about the future of representation and authenticity in the industry. Although AI models are gaining traction, they risk alienating the very audiences brands hope to engage.

