“PICK UP THE PHONE”: The AI “homeless man in my house” prank is traumatizing parents on TikTok

TikTok’s latest viral prank takes generative AI to unsettling new territory. The “AI homeless man” trend involves creating hyperrealistic images of a disheveled stranger lounging around your house, then sending them to your parents to make them believe you’ve let him move in.

This, of course, works best if you’re still living with said parents so that you can claim to have let him inside, and if they’re too old to recognize AI when they see it.

If you want to cause some heart attacks, people are handing out step-by-step instructions.

Parents fall for the “homeless man in the house” prank

Young TikTokers have been grabbing millions of views with this prank as parents react with panicked texts, voice messages, and unanswered calls. One young man, @mmmjoemele, netted over 8.1 million by tricking his dad into thinking he’d let a strange man in tattered clothes use his toothbrush and lie on his bed.

“NO,” his dad texted in response to the fake images. “JOE PICK UP THE PHONE.”

“DO NOT USE MY TOOTHBRUSH.”

On Monday, @amosthakid posted his version, which would gain over 1.9 million views. Amos sent the prank images and claims that he let the stranger inside to both his parents, who responded with voice messages.

They got extra upset after he said the man started trying on his dad’s clothes.

“Are you thinking straight?!” dad asks.

“This is armed robbery!”

On the same day, @juicedupjada posted her AI homeless man prank on her mom, who was with her aunt at the time. The resulting phone call left her followers in tears.

“Who the f*ck is that?!” her mom demanded.

“Paul!” the TikToker replied.

“Who the f*ck is Paul! I don’t know no f*cking Paul!”

How to pull off the AI homeless man prank

Those who are not adverse to AI can easily find guides for this prank on TikTok. Over the weekend, @br0wnnskinn._liaa posted her own instructions on how to pull it off with Gemini.

Open Gemini and select a photo showing the inside of your home, or take a current one. Prompt the AI to insert an image of a homeless person. Many guides tell you to make sure to instruct it in detail and tell it to match the lighting and perspective of the photo. Click send and save the results. Repeat this process with different rooms and prompts, such as having the person sit on the living room couch or raid the fridge in the kitchen. Wait until your parents are out of the house and start sending them the photos with claims that you let the person inside. Screenshot the resulting panic for others to enjoy.

It might also be a good idea to wipe your schedule for the next couple weeks in preparation for the grounding. Have fun!

