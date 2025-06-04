“Adult tummy time” is trending. Here’s why physical therapists are into it

Lying face-down on the floor might not sound revolutionary, but TikTok’s “adult tummy time” trend is making a serious impact. Some videos pull in over 3 million views, where creators praise the simple practice as a game-changer for posture and neck relief.

Featured Video

Adult tummy time means lying on your stomach for 10 or more minutes every day, usually while watching TV, scrolling, or reading. While it might sound like glorified lounging, proponents claim the position helps reverse the damage caused by hours spent hunched over devices.

The science supports the idea. “Tech neck,” the common strain caused by constantly looking down at screens, can place up to 60 pounds of pressure on your cervical spine. That kind of stress adds up quickly, leading to pain, muscle tension, and even disc problems.

Advertisement

Physical therapists have long used similar prone positions in rehab routines. W. Zach Smith, PT, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy, told Health.com, “I never called it ‘tummy time,’ but I do prescribe this to my patients, especially folks with disc injuries at the low back.” The concept isn’t new; only the name is.

Does adult tummy time actually help?

Unlike many wellness fads, tummy time actually aligns with established rehab practices. When done correctly, it encourages spinal extension, strengthens postural muscles, and reduces slouching.

Advertisement

There are caveats, though. Physical therapists agree that adult tummy time can relieve tech neck, especially when done in moderation. “Because you’re laying down your stomach and your head is up off the ground, that will also put your neck into extension instead of in a flexed posture, which is what tech neck is from,” said Smith. It can also gently strengthen muscles across the back and shoulders.

However, tummy time isn’t for everyone. People with spinal stenosis, disc degeneration, or recent surgeries may find the position uncomfortable or even harmful. Additionally, pregnant people and those with osteoporosis should avoid prone positions altogether.

And while it’s helpful, it’s not a cure-all. Experts also recommend regular movement breaks, posture-friendly devices, and exercises like wall angels and yoga poses to support better alignment.

@painacademy The Vital Role of the Prone Position in Developmental Muscular Growth and Stability Spending time in a prone position, also known as ‘tummy time’ is a key developmental stage in infants for a crucial reason – it plays a significant role in developing the necessary stabilizing and postural muscles required to stand upright and move around eventually. The relevance of tummy time for babies is well-documented. As a study in the journal Early Human Development (2016) highlights this position being fundamental to the development of muscles and motor skills, contributing substantially to their physical growth. Without adequate tummy time, babies can experience a delay in developing crucial skills, such as rolling over, sitting up, crawling, and eventually walking. However, this position is not only vital for infants. The principles that make tummy time beneficial for babies also apply to adults, particularly when it comes to remedying postural issues and restoring functional capabilities. When adults spend time in a prone position, they can stimulate the development and conditioning of neglected muscle groups. The prone position facilitates the engagement of core stabilizing muscles, posterior chain muscles, and shoulder girdle muscles. These muscle groups are often neglected in day-to-day activities, leading to imbalance and postural complications. A study published in the Journal of Back and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation (2018) highlighted the positive impact of prone position exercises on back pain patients. The research showed that such exercises significantly improved functional disability, pain intensity, and lumbar mobility. Give this position a try, but ease into it. For prone position to occur, your hips, pelvis, and spine must all be able to extend together, which is a challenging function for bodies that have adapted to sedentary lifestyles and spend most of their time flexed in chairs. Softly approach this, 5 min might not feel like much until it’s time to get out of it. If you want a more specific training plan of corrective exercises to do at home to restore your ability to move, check out the online movement program – link in bio :) ♬ original sound – Pain Academy

Advertisement

Small changes, like raising your phone to eye level or using a standing desk, can make a big difference over time. Joseph Hribick, DPT, explained that these tweaks to posture “compound over time and lead to powerful changes.”

In the end, adult tummy time might just be the oddly named, surprisingly effective habit your spine’s been waiting for.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.