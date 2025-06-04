Adam Scott makes a surprise appearance in daughter Frankie’s TikTok and fans are delighted

What would be seen as a perfectly normal TikTok lip-sync video had a surprise guest appearance: actor Adam Scott.

The TikTok video posted by Frankie Scott (@francescascottspamtiktok) followed a familiar back-and-forth format with the camera view switching to a second “character,” sometimes the same person in a different shirt or another person. In this case, Frankie played herself and also included her dad. In the text overlay, she wrote, “Me informing my dad about my weekend plans.”

The audio clip’s conversation is as follows:

Character 1: “I have a busy week.”

Character 2: “Do you?”

Character 1: “I mean Thursday? No, boo. Vegas Friday. Then I have a spray tan at 8:45.”

Character 2: “Oh, my god.”

Character 1: “I know.”

Character 2: “Things are filling up.”

The quick exchanges mirrored the kind of sass-laden, Gen Z-flavored skits common on TikTok. But this wasn’t just any ordinary scroll-past-it video. It featured the beloved Parks and Recreation and Severance star in a completely unexpected cameo.

Fans react to Adam Scott’s surprise appearance on his daughter’s TikTok

The video caught viewers off guard in the best possible way. Folks in the comments were tickled to spot a wild Adam Scott in a casual TikTok trend video. Viewers thought that his not-quite-synced delivery and reactions were charming.

“I laughed so hard at this and didn’t even grok it was Adam until it looped bc I have teenagers and was relating,” one person commented.

Other TikTokers jokingly commented that her dad was “so good at this he should be an actor.”

Over on X, formerly Twitter, one fan account posted, “I was scrolling on TikTok when suddenly boom, a wild Adam appears.”

While not a professional actor herself, Frankie Scott doesn’t shy away from the public and making fun of her famous dad as much as she can. Her digital footprint reveals a playful streak, and she’s not afraid to bring her dad along for the ride. In fact, this wasn’t the first time she has made fun of him.

Frankie enjoys lovingly mocking her famous dad

In an interview on Fallon Tonight, Adam Scott revealed that she keeps unflattering screenshots of him from FaceTime calls. He shared this anecdote with amused exasperation.

“My daughter Frankie, you just met, she is constantly taking screenshots of me of, like, my face. Cause when you’re doing FaceTime, it’s not like you’re on, like a fancy Zoom and you have a ring light and you primp yourself. You’re like, getting ready for bed or eating or whatever.”

He went on to explain the extent of her teasing. “And she, every single time I see that flash on the screen and it’s just like, Jesus, really? And so this past year, they made a calendar of all those photos. They collected them and made a calendar [of unflattering photos].”

