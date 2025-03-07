‘A pilot just left this on my table and walked away’: Pilot’s mysterious note to woman at the airport sparks debate online

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a sweet note she received from a pilot while waiting for her flight.

Steph Bohrer (@stephbohrer) posted a video of a napkin that a pilot left on her table. In the video’s overlay, she writes, “I’m sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away.” The note itself reads, “I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it,” along with his signature.

Her TikTok video has quickly gone viral, with over 18.5 million likes and 8.2K comments. Many viewers are touched by the simple gesture. Indeed, some are calling it a scene straight out of a romance movie. Others speculated about the pilot’s intentions. However, for Steph, it was simply a pleasant and unexpected moment.

Responses to the compliment

A lot of folks in the comment section talked about how sweet the act of kindness was. Many have told Steph that she has “main character energy,” others noting that she is “living in a book.” The idea of receiving a note like this from a stranger, especially in such a cinematic way, resonated with many. It has inspired them to daydream about similar scenarios happening in their own lives.

There are others, however, who see the sweet moment in a negative light. Many have noted that the pilot probably does this multiple times a week, while others say he likely has a wife at home. Some people argue that while the note may seem romantic. However, it could also be a calculated move meant to impress multiple women in different airports.

One TikToker writes, “Was it my pilot ex-husband who cheated on me with a flight attendant and left me 3 wks after buying a house together? Probably lol.”

Brands chime in

As with many viral videos on TikTok, Steph’s reached the social media managers for major brands. Companies like Wattpad, Tinder, and Booking.com all have something to say about the TikToker’s main character moment.

Their playful comments helped fuel the engagement on Steph’s video, with many users tagging friends and speculating on whether she should attempt to find the pilot.

The TikToker posted an update about the note to her account after the first video went viral. She and her friend Maya are sitting down in a kitchen and she pulls out the note to show the camera. Steph explains that she wasn’t the one who saw the pilot put down the note, but rather Maya.

Maya says that he was short and blond, with no ring, and he just set down the note and walked away.

“It was nice. It was just a nice gesture. […] I’m probably gonna frame it, put it in my house as a nice compliment that I was given. That’s all it was.”

Steph also adds that several news sources are trying to analyze the handwriting to see if it matches her own. To this, she simply says, “I did not write this. It was. I promise. Just a nice gentleman.”

Despite the skepticism from some corners of the internet, Steph remains unfazed. Whether the note was meant as a romantic gesture, a casual compliment, or even just a lighthearted joke, it’s clear that it resonated with millions. And at the end of the day, sometimes a small act of kindness is enough to brighten someone’s day.

