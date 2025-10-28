“The kids hated it”: Parents have co-opted the “6-7” meme with cheap, easy Halloween costumes

It may seem that the phrase “6-7” is taking over every conversation with the kids in adults’ lives, from home to the classroom. Now, it’s coming for Halloween too—in the form of costumes.

The trending meme phrase is spoken as “six seven” and has zero actual meaning to it. It’s catchy and completely without context. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the term from dominating classroom chatter, playground debates, and now, trick-or-treat plans.

“6-7”: From TikTok meme to Halloween costume

The origins of “6-7” can be traced in part to hip-hop artist Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot,” which became a nonsense meme trend in late 2024 on TikTok. In the song, he raps, “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip).”

From there, online content creators started using “6-7” in videos, captions, and comments until it slipped into kids’ everyday language.

With the return to school this fall, however, teachers quickly lost patience with the phrase. Some have reportedly tried banning the phrase from classrooms altogether, as children have begun disrupting class to shout it out. Others are so tired of hearing it that they’ve started using it ironically, hoping kids will drop it faster.

Still, “6-7” keeps spreading because it doesn’t actually mean anything. That flexibility has turned it into the perfect inside joke for kids, and an opportunity for parents to reclaim the chaos.

Parents take “6-7” literally

This Halloween, parents are turning the trend into a costume. The concept is simple: take any matching sweatshirts or T-shirts, add the numbers 6 and 7, and you’re done. Some are buying pre-made versions on Etsy, while others are getting creative with fabric paint and iron-on numbers.

Financial advisor Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) and his wife posted a photo of themselves wearing DIY “6-7” sweaters while grinning outside. Their caption read, “Our kids hate our Halloween costume.” Commenters quickly dubbed the move genius.

Our kids hate our Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/1A0vvU96H2 — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) October 25, 2025

@nickgalano commented, “Singlehandedly ending a movement. Doing god’s work.”

Parents online have since jumped on the idea, saying it’s the easiest way to both participate in the meme and “retire” it once and for all. Plus, it’s low-effort and funny enough to keep the candy flowing.

“We’re doing exactly what our parents did when we were kids. When a new fad or trend came along that they didn’t understand or like…as soon as they took an interest in it and/or co-opted it, it wasn’t cool anymore,” @MysticRhythms87 noted. “We’ve lived long enough to see ourselves become the villain. 😛”

@jasonwright suggested, “If all parents follow suit, this trend won’t see November.”

