A “36-year-old model who looks 17” goes viral, but the internet isn’t buying it: “Delusional people live the happiest lives”

A self-proclaimed Brazilian “model” claims to be 36 years old and look 17, but viewers think he’s more likely to be in his mid-40s.

A Brazilian man by the username @luanreisoli has gone viral on TikTok for repeatedly claiming he is a 36-year-old model who looks like a teenager. In nearly every video, which he has been posting for several years, Luan stares directly into the camera, smiling and bouncing around. The videos have an overlay that reads some iteration of, “36-year-old model who looks like a 17-year-old.”

Although he claims to be a professional model of Dutch, French, and Brazilian descent, viewers have struggled to find any legitimate modeling work or social presence to back up that claim.

Furthermore, his physical appearance, including a bowl-cut-like hairstyle with grey streaks, noticeable wrinkles, and a stocky frame, has fueled skepticism. He appears significantly older than 36, and his short stature has also led some to question the “model” label entirely.

Still, the TikTok creator continues to double down. In follow-up posts, he flaunts the same catchphrase while posing for the camera and running around in jean shorts as if to demonstrate how youthful he believes he looks in different lighting.

Reactions range from outrage to satire

Although the videos are simple, they’ve caught the attention of millions. However, the reception has been far from unanimous. Most commenters express disbelief, claiming he doesn’t look 17… or even 36. “I’d say around 45 to be honest,” one viewer commented. Another wrote, “The search being old people who think they look young 😂😂😂💀💀💀”

In fact, many users believe he’s trolling for views and monetizing the attention. Some suggest the viral creator is leaning into absurdity on purpose to farm engagement and reactions. Whether or not that’s true, the strategy seems to be working. His videos have racked up thousands of comments and reaction videos.

“You look 50, with a Backstreet Boys haircut,” a TikToker commented.

One person commented on one of his videos saying, “Confidence is key and delusion is secondary here 😅” to which Luan replied, of all insults, “go plant bananas✌💀”

On the flip side, a smaller group of viewers play along. “I thought you were in high school!” one user commented, adding laughing emojis. Others have created parody videos mimicking his awkward poses and expressions while claiming to be teenage-looking seniors.

@Balien71327 tweeted on X, “36 year old man, who looks two weeks away from turning 50, claims that he looks like a 17 year old. Delusional people live the happiest lives.”

36 year old man, who looks two weeks away from turning 50, claims that he looks like a 17 year old. Delusional people live the happiest lives. pic.twitter.com/KaKTcKY5th — goodkidmadzcity (@Balien71327) July 2, 2025

Despite the polarizing responses, the TikToker continues to post. His account remains dedicated almost entirely to the age-defying claim, offering little else in the way of personality or backstory.

