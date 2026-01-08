Forget bingo cards—2026 punch cards are how TikTok is tracking goals now

Handmade punch cards are TikTok’s latest New Year trend, offering a cuter, more tactile way to track 2026 goals. The DIY system is inspired by old-school loyalty cards and lets users punch a hole every time they hit a milestone, whether that’s going to the gym, paying down debt, or getting to school on time.

All it takes is a few index cards, markers, and a hole puncher, and TikTok creators say the visual progress makes sticking to resolutions feel more fun and more achievable.

If you have the drive and the materials, TikTok wants to see your punch cards.

TikTok turns goal-setting into a rewards system

Fulfilling New Year’s resolutions is always a struggle, but TikTokers have come up with a way to make it cute and fun to accomplish your goals. Modeled after those business punch cards that will get you a free coffee or sandwich after buying a certain number, these ones keep track of your progress on any goal you might have.

For example, Christine (@christine.schauer) showed how her punch cards will keep track of going to the gym each month, paying off her car loan, trying new recipes, and so on.

With marker and pen, you can decide how many punches you want to apply to each goal. Drawing cute shapes or related imagery for each punch makes it all the cuter, hopefully increasing motivation.

TikToker @meerdanyou drew adorable little breakfast food characters to represent each time she hopes to be ready for school before 8 a.m.

You can jazz them up further with colorful borders and even write in rewards for completing a card at the bottom.

One week into 2026 and there are 215 videos under the hashtag #2026punchcards.

How to make a 2026 punch card

Everybody’s style is a little bit different, but however much effort you choose to put into them, making 2026 goals punch cards is not a difficult task. None of the tutorial videos need to be over 30 seconds, or you could follow these steps:

Make a list of important and obtainable goals for the year. Grab some blank business cards or small index cards, rounding the corners if you feel like it. With a marker, pen, or both, title each card with a goal and draw as many punch spots as you want. These might represent one time you did the desired activity or a month in which you did it, or a dollar amount if you’re paying off debt. Add rewards across the bottom if you feel like it. Decorate them with borders and/or little drawings in the corner—whatever makes it cute enough to keep you coming back to the cards. Punch a small hole in the top left corner or far left side of each card. Tie them all together with a ribbon, piece of twine, key ring, or anything else you have handy.

Once you’re done, you just have to keep after your goals and punch a spot each time you’re successful. They’re smaller than the 2025 Bingo cards, making them travel-sized so you can punch them right after you’re done at the gym.

