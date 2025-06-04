Woman hit with surprise $1200 tariff bill on her ASOS order—even though she returned most of it

A family vlogger on TikTok went viral after revealing she was hit with a surprise $1,243 tariff bill from FedEx on an ASOS order she had mostly returned. Amanda Ivanelli, who lives in Florida, assumed the charge was due to former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, and the internet quickly piled on. Commenters claimed she had voted for Trump and mocked her for facing the consequences. She’s not the only shopper caught off guard by hefty tariff invoices, and it’s all part of a larger trend of economic blowback tied to the president’s lingering trade policies.

When shopping overseas costs more than you bargained for

Not only did Ivanelli’s tariff bill come out to more than the amount of the order itself, she had no idea that this extra charge was coming until she got mail from FedEx. Worse, the vlogger intended to return most of the order after trying the dresses on, as is common practice with online purchasing. She only kept one or two of them at around $150, and now she’s on the hook for $1,243.

“I got my mail today, and I got this,” she said in her May 30 post, holding up an envelope stamped with the FedEx logo. “And I open it, and I’m like, ‘it’s an invoice’—for $1,243.”

The invoice went on to list her entire ASOS order.

“I’m assuming it’s the tariff,” she concluded.

She further claimed that ASOS did nothing to warn her about any additional charges at checkout.

“I had no idea when I checked out, I had no idea. Don’t know how I got stuck with a $1,200 bill, which is actually more than my order.”

Ivanelli is not the first shopper to experience this turn of events. On May 9, user @_jessicacclark posted a video warning others about potential tariff charges when ordering from overseas manufacturers.

She ordered a $225 dress for her 2026 wedding from Odd Muse London and got a bill for an additional $325 when it arrived in the U.S.

“What the heck am I supposed to do?” she asked.

In a follow-up video, she showed the DHL bill to all the doubters.

Those who voted against Trump have spent the last several months mocking his fans every time his policies make their lives worse. The tariff situation is no exception. Lefty TikTok users flooded Ivanelli’s comments with “you get what you vote for” remarks, especially after one individual said her Florida voter record listed her as a Republican.

VotingRecords.com does indeed list someone of this name as a registered Republican and puts her in Florida, where Ivanelli says she lives in other videos, though this does not automatically mean that is the same person as this TikToker or that she voted for Trump. Regardless, the comments have not been kind to her.

“This is just short-term suffering for long-term gains. You got this! That money pays for some tax breaks for billionaires,” wrote @stephalopod. “The children have already done their part by giving up SNAP and Medicaid, you can chip in $1243.”

Meanwhile, a video by @cashmonaychlo is on its way to viral status just for rubbing it in Ivanelli’s face.

“Felt a lil bad for the influencer who got a $1,200 tariff invoice from an asos purchase until I read the comments and found out she’s registered red & voted for this,” the caption reads.

Commenters also accused Clark of voting for Trump, though the evidence there is weaker. Most appear to be basing this assumption on the fact that she follows Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s eldest daughter.

Trump’s tariffs wreak economic havoc

Unexpected tariff bills received by individual TikTokers are just a peek at the surface of the confusion and economic damage caused by Trump’s policies. Not everyone is getting surprise charges from ordering overseas, and companies seem uncertain about what to expect.

These two users may get a refund for those bills after the U.S. Court of International Trade struck down many of Trump’s tariffs. The ruling says Trump’s claim that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 allow him to issue these tax hikes is bunk.

“Anybody that has had to pay tariffs so far will be able to get them refunded,” said George Mason University Professor Ilya Somin.

The Trump administration quickly filed an appeal that could send this issue to the Supreme Court. Days later, Trump doubled the tariffs on steel imports, perhaps in response to the TACO accusations, as some feared would happen.

With all this confusion amid constant imposing and reversing and increasing of tariffs, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that the impact on our economy could be worse than originally thought. The intergovernmental forum of 38 member nations downgraded its economic growth forecast for the U.S. in 2025 from 2.2 percent to 1.6 percent in its Tuesday report. The global economy could also take a hit.

“The global economy has shifted from a period of resilient growth and declining inflation to a more uncertain path,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. “Today’s policy uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, diminishing consumer and business confidence and curbing growth prospects.”

