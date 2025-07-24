“I didn’t think South Park could shock me anymore”: South Park just put Donald Trump in bed with Satan, and fans are loving it

South Park’s Satan is in another abusive relationship, this time with President Donald Trump. Even those who voted for Trump are happy to see the animated comedy getting back to its roots—depicting reviled world leaders in the worst, most offensive light possible.

This time, the primary character flaw of the Trump character is the size of his member.

Donald Trump stars on South Park

South Park premiered its 27th season on Wednesday with “Sermon on the ‘Mount.” In addition to other drama, the episode featured Trump in the same style as Saddam Hussein was depicted in the film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

Trump argues with the Canadian Prime Minister over tariffs, threatens to sue a White House painter because he painted the President’s genitals accurately, and then climbs into bed with Satan. The reluctant ruler of Hell also remarks on the size of Trump’s genitals, earning him a slap and another lawsuit threat.

The decision to make Trump the new Saddam is a layered one.



There’s the easy takeaway of our president being a dictator, but bringing back Satan and separating Trump from Garrison are two moves that continues the trend of newer seasons emulating the early days of the show https://t.co/jHOcLsynK6 pic.twitter.com/nlLRPgYqpe — kev (@AwestruckVox) July 24, 2025

This unflattering depiction comes less than a week after CBS, which shares a parent company with Comedy Central, cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That, of course, happened days after Colbert criticized the network for settling with Trump for $16 million.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are also having issues with Paramount. After it delayed the premiere of season 27 by two weeks, the pair released a statement on X blaming the merger with Skydance.

“We are at the studio working on new episodes, and we hope the fans get to see them somehow,” they said.

Paramount may end up regretting canceling Colbert to give all that money to Comedy Central.

NEW: South Park targets President Trump over the Epstein files in their new episode, puts him in bed with Satan.



The episode comes as South Park has just reportedly agreed to a 5 year, 50 episode, $1.5 billion deal with Paramount.



“The Epstein list? Are we still talking… pic.twitter.com/sE4zt2ONOu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 24, 2025

Social media reacts to the new episode

South Park fans and Trump critics alike adored the new episode after it finally aired, with many praising Parker and Stone for returning to what they used to do best—and to hell with the consequences.

“I got to come clean,” said X user @SoftPlatypus23. “I voted for Trump and I’m still glad I did, but this may have been the best episode of South Park I have ever seen.

He continues, “I have never laughed so hard of a South Park episode before until tonight. I’m glad to say South Park is so back!!!”

I give it 15 more minutes before Trump is demanding the cancellation of South Park lmfao pic.twitter.com/qhGCCsx4b1 — mk (@HEYitsMK) July 24, 2025

“I give it 15 more minutes before Trump is demanding the cancellation of South Park lmfao,” wrote @HEYitsMK.

Viewers flooded the social media platform with reactions on Wednesday night and the following day. (If you haven’t already noticed, you might be seeing a lot of little members on your feed for a minute.)

Trump after seeing latest South Park episode pic.twitter.com/qAe3OXnMAf — I Died In The Bible (@DieAbelDie) July 24, 2025

I just watched the new South Park. Trump is not going to be happy. pic.twitter.com/jalc9vfKmN — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) July 24, 2025

I didnt think south park could shock me anymore but putting trumps face on hussein’s character is wild pic.twitter.com/MOEXm73Jnu — mia’s mia (@ishouldntright) July 24, 2025

dude south park is so back😭😭 the whole episode just being there to piss off trump and make fun of paramount #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/OORmeJTFI5 — laura (@lauraccore) July 24, 2025

I’m happy to see Satan has found a new lover! Best South Park episode in a long time! #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/VAyCBiJKa3 — Travis Harpster (@THarp_91) July 24, 2025

Matt and Trey after getting $1 billion and gathering everyone to make a South Park episode in under 48 hours https://t.co/Ug4W5MVf0R pic.twitter.com/xfytc2ex9N — 🌻 Kate 🌻 (@tinaturnacorner) July 24, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/iuc5CVthks — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 24, 2025

