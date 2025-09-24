Pokémon slams DHS for hijacking its “gotta catch ’em all” theme in migrant raid video

The Department of Homeland Security is once again being accused of intellectual property theft—this time from one of the world’s most beloved franchises. In a video posted Sept. 22, DHS paired violent arrest footage with the Pokémon theme song and trading card–style graphics.

The Pokémon Company has since confirmed it never gave permission for its brand to be used.

“Gotta deport ’em all”: DHS uses Pokémon branding in migrant arrest video

The DHS under President Donald Trump has been known to share videos about arresting people on charges of border violations, listing past convictions, and posting mug shots.

This department has often done so using property such as music, art, and video clips that they don’t own and have no permission to appropriate. Its latest alleged IP theft comes from a beloved children’s franchise.

The video, posted on Sept. 22, 2025, shows DHS agents blasting doors off family homes and dragging men away in handcuffs as the Pokémon series theme song plays. At the end, it rapid-fires a collection of Pokémon-style trading cards with mug shots over national flags and listing an additional crime each person allegedly committed.

These are all labeled “Worst of the Worst” and have their elemental weakness set at ICE.

Multiple news outlets reached out to the Pokémon Company to find out if it gave the DHS permission for this. It did not.

“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand,” they told TMZ and the Daily Beast. “Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

The department has gained a reputation for brazen IP theft, with artists of all kinds coming out to say that they never gave permission for the DHS to use their work in anti-migrant propaganda videos. In July, they used a painting by the late artist Thomas Kinkade and later Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s rendition of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” without asking.

Fans call for accountability: Many say Pokémon enforces copyright harshly against fans, but not the government

Pokémon fans are well aware of how ready the company is to sue over any unauthorized use of their IP. They’ve shut down multiple fan projects on these grounds, but declined to comment when the Daily Beast asked whether they’d file a suit against the DHS.

Though this could still be taken to court, people are already angry at the assumption that the company will roll over on this, as many others have done so far. Public frustration over the eagerness to sue the poor while wagging a finger at the powerful is overflowing on Reddit.

“The ONE time Nintendo should absolutely sue and they’re too afraid,” said u/Alchemysolgod. “They’d sue for much less if it was something related to a video game.”

“My issue with this is that by giving in and not doing anything they will exacerbate the issue of the Trump administration and those under him to walk all over anyone and everyone.”

“Make some fan art with Pokemon? Risk the wrath of the company launching it’s attack lawyers on you,” complained u/Snow_Tiger819.

“Use Pokemon to promote grabbing and detaining random non-white people in a violent way and locking them up without due process? Have the company say ‘you really shouldn’t do that.’”

NINTENDO!!! SUE THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!! pic.twitter.com/b64ZdFw55r — Mogumogu (@mogutweet) September 23, 2025

“NINTENDO!!! SUE THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!!” cried @mogutweet.

