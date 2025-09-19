“We are living on credit cards!”: Trump supporter begs him for help on Facebook. Few are sympathetic

A longtime Trump supporter took to Facebook with a desperate plea to the president, blaming rising medical copays, food costs, and credit card debt for her looming financial collapse. Screenshots of the post quickly spread to Reddit, where users seized on the irony: the woman once championed President Trump’s policies, but now says those same policies have left her, along with other seniors on Social Security, struggling to survive.

The original message, from a self-identified MAGA voter, tagged President Donald Trump directly.

A Trump voter in distress

Reddit user u/brillian-trash22 shared the screenshots on the r/LeopardsAteMyFace subreddit. They explained that Audrey once backed Trump despite his proposed cuts to social programs. “Supporting Trump’s policies has the consequence of higher medical costs and less support for seniors,” the user wrote. Consequently, Audrey found herself buried under medical expenses and a fixed income that didn’t stretch.

Audrey began her post with visible frustration. “I hate to say this BUT wtf did you do to our medication copays!? I just got charged $98 on what was $40 last month!” She added that rising food costs and insufficient cost-of-living adjustments left her household reeling.

She emphasized the pressure of credit card debt. “We are living on credit cards!!! Then what? Credit cards are going to crash very soon with not enough funds to pay bills and eat!!!! SENIORS ON SS NEED HELP!!! Like yesterday! We are all in trouble! Everyone else gets raises on wages except SS!!!”

Her worries didn’t stop there. “Are we getting a needed COLA where Medicare premiums don’t take it away! And we need a stimulus check or we seniors are in TROUBLE!!! WHERE IS OUR HELP?!?! Foreigners before SS Recipients 😡😡😡”

Audrey concluded by declaring, “I am going to have to file bankruptcy the FIRST TIME IN MY 60 plus years!!! WE NEED HELP!!!”

Social media reactions offer no sympathy

On Reddit, users responded with disbelief and sarcasm. Some argued that warnings had been clear years earlier.

“I guess nobody sent this thick-headed trumper the memo that paying for gender assignment surgery for prisoners was a Trump era policy ….” one person said, tongue-in-cheek.

“She’s missed a lot of memos apparently. Trump’s first term was horrendous, and many of us were shouting from the rooftops about how bad his second term would be. She should probably get her eyes and hearing checked, but now she can’t afford to,” u/CloakOfElvenkind said.

Others mocked the situation with MAGA rhetoric that she should stop being lazy and get to work.

“I’m sure the Amazon warehouse is hiring, get to work!” one Reddit user responded. Another replied, “Definitely crop picking jobs out there that farmers are willing to underpay for. You voted to open more jobs to Americans, and you got it. Get to picking!”

A few commenters highlighted the risks of relying solely on Social Security. “Also, I find it incredible that she’s in her 60s and has absolutely no retirement savings to speak of. She’s living (Social Security) check to check and piling on credit card debt. But hey, a one time stimulus check ought to fix all of her issues.”

