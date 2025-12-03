“Stands for kindness”: Publisher condemns Pete Hegseth’s use of Franklin the Turtle in parody meme

The publishers behind Franklin the Turtle books have issued a response after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth co-opted the beloved kids’ character to push a violent MAGA agenda.

What happened with Pete Hegseth and Franklin?

Over the weekend, Hegseth posted what appears to be an AI-generated book cover parody of Franklin the Turtle books, titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

It featured the familiar turtle decked out in combat gear and firing upon three boats carrying armed men, meant to signify drug smugglers.

“For your Christmas wish list…” he wrote.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

The post was made amidst ongoing controversial attacks on boats the Trump administration claims are running drugs. These attacks have resulted in over 80 fatalities in three months so far, while Americans are left debating both the legality of these actions and the claims that those killed were “narco terrorists” at all.

Hegseth’s actions in particular have come under scrutiny during all of this, as he was accused of ordering a second strike on one boat that killed survivors of the U.S.’s first attack. Although he subsequently claimed someone else made the order, he defended the decision.

All of this to say, coopting a children’s book character to celebrate war—or possibly war crimes—and death would never be a good look, but doing so specifically at this moment felt particularly crude.

Kids Can Press responds

After a day of backlash, the publishers of the Franklin books, Kids Can Press, issued a statement that made their stance perfectly clear.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” they wrote. “We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

The social media backlash

The Trump administration has made a habit of co-opting copyrighted material to use to promote their violent and cruel pursuits, repeatedly prompting copyright holders and artists to publicly denounce them. It hasn’t done much to deter them from continuing to do these things so far, so there’s no reason to suggest this will make a difference, either.

Still, people readily expressed both their appreciation for Kids Can Press speaking out and their dismay at Hegseth’s unsurprising callousness.

imagine working on Franklin the Turtle and suddenly getting called into an emergency meeting to discuss the US government’s fan art of your beloved Canadian cartoon turtle carrying out extrajudicial killings in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/ekcxykCQ1j — Janel Comeau 🍁 (@VeryBadLlama) December 2, 2025

The sequel is gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/hEtmp5an2Z — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) December 1, 2025

The idea of FRANKLIN having to disavow you https://t.co/pS6cCBPW1X — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 2, 2025

Right-wingers are continuing to churn out Franklin-themed memes in protest, and each one is as predictably pathetic as the last.

This is perfect. It’s showing various minorities getting along and being friendly, having a good time, etc



Meanwhile Franklin refuses to participate and just isolates himself in misery over people who could be his friend https://t.co/93fynOutPp — The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) December 2, 2025

