Right-wing podcaster Glenn Beck resurrected an uncanny gym bro version of George Washington to interview for an upcoming episode. The illusion of a man has the hair, but otherwise barely resembles the first President of the United States, especially in the black t-shirt that clings around his weirdly thick old-man biceps.

There’s no way the left was going to resist the urge to tear into this stunt.

Glenn Beck debuts tech billionaire George Washington

During a Blaze Media podcast preview posted last Saturday, Beck introduced his AI George Washington. The gray-haired approximation of a human being wore a black t-shirt reminiscent of Mark Zuckerberg’s Joe Rogan rebrand attempt over the arms of a 30-something gym bro who won’t shut up about Bitcoin.

Beck claimed that he used “ONLY writings from the founding era” in the AI prompt, but soon cut him off from speaking at all, like you’d expect George Washington would.

Apparently, Beck is against big words like “countryman” and “republic,” so the host asked him to “dumb it down.”

Oh good, Glenn Beck has created an AI George Washington. You will be shocked to learn that the AI George Washington created by Glenn Beck sounds exactly like what would happen if Glenn Beck built an AI George Washington to sound exactly like Glenn Beck. pic.twitter.com/KZ7FKygtG8 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 8, 2025

Still using some words that had more than two syllables, the AI went on to explain that everything wrong with America is the fault of the average American for simply not being good enough.

“You’ve drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. Freedom,” he said without ever matching his mouth to the audio.

“To be free, you have to have discipline; you have to have faith; you have to have character; and if you don’t have any of those things, laws can’t stop anything, and they mean little. Government turns either weak or oppressive.”

Beck spliced in clips of Black people, migrants, and someone holding a heart-shaped sign reading “protect trans kids.” That last one coincided with the AI saying that people have “grown skeptical of truth.”

Reactions to the “interview” roll in

On X, those who support the populations targeted by Beck in that “interview” were quick to point out the issues with his imagined version of Washington.

“What is funny to me, tho, is that Glenn Beck used prompts to an AI to create a facsimile of George Washington, and nothing about the man is correct,” wrote @aPebbleInTheSky.

“First of all, George Washington didn’t have a deep voice. He had a pretty high nasal tone and spoke very softly and quietly.”

quietly. Secondly, that facsimile looks more like the average male podcaster than George Washington.



This is great example of the immense uselessness of AI for anything. It is also an example of how the AI bubble is erasing peoples grasp on basic reality that in Beck’s case — En förvirrad björn i en ofrivärld🍠🏴 (@aPebbleInTheSky) December 9, 2025

“If you know anything about George Washington, it is that he very easily, quickly, and efficiently could beat someone like Glen Beck into a concussed lump of flesh with a lifespan of an hour or two afterward without immediate 21st-century medical attention,” @ArmoredNorman noted.

Others focused on how self-serving Beck’s founding dream was.

“This cringe video actually represents the conservative sensibility very well,” @mattsheffield pointed out. “All societal problems are the fault of citizens. They are not the product of elite mistakes or wrongdoing.”

“No, they are your fault. So shut up, go to church, and start obeying people.”

Aside from that, it was mostly jokes about AI Washington’s appearance.

“Glenn Beck’s AI George Washington looks [like he’s] announcing a crypto startup, a line of dietary supplements, and explaining that everyone is taking his appearance on the Epstein flight log completely out of context,” said @CrankyFed.

“Glenn Beck has sent $80,000 to an AI George Washington OF account,” cracked @tom_on_here.

