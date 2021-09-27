MLB streams: How to watch all the Major League Baseball postseason games

Want to know where to find your MLB streams? October is when Major League Baseball really comes to life, with the MLB playoffs starting up on October 5 and possibly running into November. This year, you’ll be able to watch postseason baseball on a few different channels. Read on to learn how to find MLB live streams to get you set for all the playoff games.

Major League Baseball postseason schedule: A guide to 2021 playoff MLB live streams

In 2021, five teams from the National League and five teams from the American League will vie for spots in the World Series. If there are any tiebreaker games, those will be played Monday, October 4 and streamed exclusively on ESPN. The MLB postseason schedule then starts the day after, with one-game wild card playoffs. MLB live streams will be split among Fox, FS1, MLB Network, and TBS.

Wild Card Round schedule of MLB streams

These one-game playoffs determine who faces the top seed in each league.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

AL Wild Card Game, AL No. 5 at AL No. 4 (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

NL Wild Card Game, NL No. 5 at NL No. 4 (TBS)

Divisional Series schedule of MLB streams

These best-of five series determine who goes to each league’s championship series.

Thursday, Oct. 7

ALDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 1 (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 1 (FS1 or MLB Network)

Friday, Oct. 8

ALDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 2 (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 2 (FS1 or MLB Network)

NLDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 1 (TBS)

NLDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 1 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9

NLDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 1 (TBS)

NLDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 1 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 10

ALDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 3 (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 3 (FS1 or MLB Network)

Monday, Oct. 11

ALDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 4 (if necessary) (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 4 (if necessary) (FS1 or MLB Network)

NLDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 3 (TBS)

NLDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 3 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

NLDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 4 (if necessary) (TBS)

NLDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 4 (if necessary)(TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

ALDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 5 (if necessary) (FS1 or MLB Network)

ALDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 5 (if necessary) (FS1 or MLB Network)

Thursday, Oct. 14



NLDS No. 1 vs. No. 4/5, Game 5 (if necessary) (TBS)

NLDS No. 2 vs. No. 3, Game 5 (if necessary)(TBS)

League Championship Series schedule of MLB streams

These best-of-seven series determine who goes on to the World Series. In each, the team with the best record will host Games 1 and 2, then the series moves to the other team’s park for three games. Games 6 and 7, should they be necessary, will be hosted by the team that hosted the first two games.

Friday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2 (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 1 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3 (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4 (FS1)

NLCS Game 3 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary) (FS1)

NLCS Game 4 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)(TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) (TBS)

World Series schedule of MLB streams

The 117th edition of the World Series brings the AL and NL pennant winners together for the best-of-seven series. As with the ALCS and NLCS, it’s a two-three-two hosting format.

All the World Series games will stream live on Fox.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 1

Wednesday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 2

Friday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 3

Saturday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 4

Sunday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Nov. 2

World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 7 (if necessary)

How to find MLB streams throughout the playoffs

If you’re looking to live stream the Major League Baseball postseason in 2021, you have options. But not every service will get you every game. Here’s a guide to find MLB streams from the Wild Card games to the World Series.

Sling TV

If you’re looking for a streamlined, cost-effective streaming package, check out Sling TV. It offers two basic cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $35 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 per month. If you’re new to the service, Orange or Blue is just $10 for your first month, while the combo option is just $20 for the first month.

You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package. Sling also has a number of add-ons, including robust international packages organized by languages all over the globe.

Sling Orange (or Orange + Blue) carries ESPN and Sling Blue (or Orange + Blue) will get you FS1, as well as Fox in select markets. All three Sling packages carry TBS, and MLB Network is available via Sports Extra.

Orange $35 Blue $35 Orange + Blue $50

Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu.

It also sets you up with local channels and has a broad spectrum of entertainment and sports channels to review. Those include Cartoon Network, FX, HGTV, and even deep cuts like National Geographic and Syfy.

Hulu Live TV carries ESPN, FS1, and TBS, and Fox in most markets.

Hulu with ads $5.99/mo. or $59.99/yr. Hulu with no ads $11.99 Hulu Live TV + Hulu with ads $64.99 Hulu Live TV + Hulu no ads $70.99

FuboTV

FuboTV started as a streaming service geared toward sports fans. It’s since evolved into a broadly-appealing option with entertainment and news options alongside its robust sports choices. It starts at $59.99 a month, and depending on the package, you can access as many as 180+ FuboTV channels. Fubo can entertain you with Bravo, IFC, MTV, and VH1 at even Fubo’s most basic tier.

The Fubo channel list still includes plenty of sports, including the Fubo Sports Network, which has original programming mixing sports and humor. Fubo added the ESPN suite of channels in an agreement that also brought ABC and the Disney Channel. Pretty much every sports channel you could think of is available through Fubo, including BeIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, and TUDN. To get the most sports, consider adding the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on at $10.99 a month to a robust Fubo Elite package.

Standard $59.99 Family $64.99 Family with Showtime $74.99 ($69.99 for first 3 mos.) Elite $79.99

YouTube TV

The YouTube TV channel list includes local channels and plenty to keep kids (and kids at heart) occupied, including Disney Channel and its companion channels, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network—all in one easy-to-access package. It even comes with a few Spanish-language channels like Telemundo and NBC Universo. YouTube add-ons include HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. YouTube TV packages have some advantages over their competitors, including a generous DVR and multiple screens package. From one account, each user can create an individual profile to track favorite shows.

It’s a great option for sports fans. It comes with ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and NBCSN at the ready. Deeper sports cuts, like NBA TV, MLB Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU are also part of the YouTube TV plan. For $10.99 more a month, upgrade to the Sports Plus plan to get NFL RedZone and six additional sports channels.

1 Month $64.99 Sports Plus $10.99/mo.

Vidgo

For under $40 a month, Vidgo brings more than 60 English-language channels into its National English Package. Vidgo channels include ABC, Fox, the ESPN family of channels (including ESPN Deportes), NFL Network, and it’s one of the few streaming services that carries BeIN Sports. Like Fubo, it started out for streaming sports but carries a lot more now. There’s even a Social TV platform that allows you to chat with other Vidgo viewers about what you’re watching.

Vidgo has two Latino options featuring ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and TyC sports at both levels. At the Plus level on the English side, you get NFL RedZone and all the Pac-12 Network regional options.